The Dogington Post

Why Does Your Dog Put Their Paws On You?

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Most dog owners have probably had their dog paw at their legs. While some may dismiss this behavior as an annoyance, it is actually your dog’s attempt to connect with you. And it can suggest something very nice.
DogTime

Lost Dog Wanders Into Police Station, Hands Herself In

One dog knew just where to go when she found herself lost – the local police station. On Nov. 3, Border Collie Rosie was scared by a firework while her dog dad was walking her and strolled into Loughborough Police Station, where she took a seat in the waiting room. Leicestershire Police staff gave the dog […] The post Lost Dog Wanders Into Police Station, Hands Herself In appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Bull Mastiff Sits Just Like a Human and We Can't Stop Laughing

If a pet wants your attention, he or she will come over and jump on you. Or maybe they'll make noises until you go to them. Whatever it is, it's not quiet. It's as if they don't know how to just sit patiently until you get a chance to go over to them.
pethelpful.com

'Mean' Little Dog About to Be Put Down Has Incredible Transformation After Being Loved

Animal shelters have a process they go through to test the temperament and behavior of dogs before they allow them to be adopted. Sadly, some dogs don't pass these tests and have to be euthanized. This is why the video posted by TikTok user @dilliut is so remarkable. All this tiny dog needed was some extra patience and time before he totally transformed.
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical

Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
dailypaws.com

Watch This Cordial Pup Befriend a Stranger at the Dog Park With Some 'Extra Love'

A man sitting alone at a dog park became the lucky chosen one when a sweet dog decided he was going to be his new best friend. When Blue's owner couldn't find him at the dog park, she probably wasn't expecting to see her good boy being just the sweetest. In a video shared on TikTok, the rescue pup sits at the feet of a lone man relaxing on a park bench. Blue is leaning right up against his newfound friend, showing it didn't take long for him to earn his trust.
pethelpful.com

8-Month-Old Scared Puppy at Minnesota Shelter Breaks Our Hearts

There are many dogs overcrowding animal shelters across the country. When shelters are at maximum capacity, it can create stressful and nerve-wracking environments for the dogs in their care. One puppy felt the effects of a high-resident shelter in this heartbreaking video. Animal Humane Society in Minnesota recently shared a...
pethelpful.com

Employees Chasing Lunch-Stealing Dog Are Cracking Us Up

As much as we don't want to go back into the office, we'd 100% go back if we got to bring our dogs with us. We'd never be sad in the office because there'd always be a fur baby to cheer you up. And one to bring a little chaos into the room.
pethelpful.com

Dog Dad Shows TikTok Exactly What to Do If a Dog Starts Choking

As a pet parent, it's impossible not to worry about your fur baby. You can be cautious every moment of every day, but even then, accidents are out of your control. Luckily, there are lots of ways you can prepare yourself to intervene should something scary happen to your pup.
pawesome.net

Vizsla Gets Annoyed When Dinner Time Is Late By A Minute

TikTok user, beckyehahn, has a dog with a very expressive face. The large dog does not like to be kept waiting for its dinner. This funny TikTok post shows what Vizsla looks like when kept waiting for dinner one minute past five. I’d hate to see how the dog acts if it’s kept waiting even longer.Advertisement.
a-z-animals.com

Watch Coconut the Albino Alligator Turn Into a Puppy When She’s Brushed

Watch Coconut the Albino Alligator Turn Into a Puppy When She's Brushed. If you have a traditional pet, such as a dog, cat, rabbit, or guinea pig, you’ve probably experienced the fun that comes with brushing them. Some pets hate this ritual, but many really enjoy the relaxation that it brings. Not only does it keep their fur and skin in the best shape, it can also be a good way to bond with your pet.
