Oklahoma State

PSO Joins National Effort to Combat Utility Scams

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 1 day ago

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – As Scams Awareness Day approaches, The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) issued a utility scam warning to customers.

PSO customers have reported scams or attempted scams 275 times so far this year, including
59 times in October. Those numbers are about the same as 2021 figures but well below
comparable numbers in 2020.

Edmond police officer making strides towards recovery

Utilities United Against Scams, a consortium of 150 U.S. and Canadian utilities, has declared
November 16 as Scams Awareness Day, and is urging consumers to be aware of common
signs of scams, including:

• Demands for immediate payment,
• Threats to disconnect service immediately,
• Requests for a specific form of payment, such as a pre-paid debit card.
PSO personnel do not demand immediate payments, threaten immediate disconnects or accept
pre-paid debit cards.

If you are suspicious of a caller claiming to be from PSO, hang up and call the PSO Customer
Service Center: 1-833-PSO-POWR (776-7697).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

KFOR

KFOR

