City: Apartment complex owners must address mold

City Council has directed the city attorney to explore legal options to force the owners of the River’s Landing and Walker Landing apartment complexes to remediate mold problems in at least a dozen units.

The company managing River’s Landing missed a city-imposed deadline last week to begin fixing the problem at the apartment complex at 1699 Weeksville Road.

City Council also agreed Monday night to form a task force to look at problems at the two apartment complexes as well as potential problems at other rental units in the city.

City Attorney William Morgan told city officials he would bring back a recommended course of action to City Council at its meeting on Nov. 28. It appears that both complexes have separate owners and management teams.

“I’ll try to have some answers as to what the city ordinances and general landlord-tenant law would allow,” Morgan said.

The move came after City Council was shown 52 graphic photos of visible mold growing in several units at River’s Landing and Walker Landing.

One photo showed an covered in mold while another showed a monitoring device recording high levels of moisture behind a wall.

Tina Cannon with Dwelling Management Solutions presented the photos to city officials at the request of Fourth Ward Councilor Barbara Baxter. Baxter lives in River’s Landing and has been attempting to get management and the owners of the two complexes to correct the problems.

Baxter said residents have not been able to contact the River’s Landing’s management company InterMark Management. She claimed residents have been given a “faulty” phone number.

Baxter also said the city’s Community Development staff had a meeting with a regional manager for Intermark who stated there were no problems at the complex.

“They denied the mold,” Baxter said. “I have been seeing it for a long time. They (management) don’t have to live there.”

Mayor Kirk Rivers said Tuesday that InterMark did not meet a deadline last week to begin fixing the issues at River’s Landing.

“We need to bring everybody together to solve the issues,” he said.

A message left for South Carolina-based InterMark by The Daily Advance Tuesday morning was not returned.

Cannon said that she knows of at least 11 units in the two complexes that need to be remediated and that the problem has been going on for a couple of years.

Cannon said DMS has been providing free inspections for tenants in the hopes they could take the results to their landlord for help. But she said that help has not been forthcoming.

“We have people in Walker Landing and River’s Landing that have tremendous mold problems and there is no one to help them,” Cannon said. “I don’t know what the answer is but I hope you (City Council) will be part of the solution. These people need help, they can’t afford to do the remediation” themselves.

Cannon said carpet in one unit at Walker Landing, located at 1003 Walker Avenue, was replaced but that the mold problem was not fixed because the issue involved water under the floor. She said the cause of the moisture must be addressed before remediation can begin.

“You have to tear out what is contaminated underneath it (carpet),” Cannon said. “They didn’t solve the problem and these people are still being exposed.”

Cannon said moisture readings in some units were around 100%, well over the acceptable level of around 17%. She said mold can grow when the moisture level hits 20% or higher.

“When you are selling a home and your moisture level in your crawl space is more than 17 or 19 percent they usually won’t close a home on that,” Cannon said.

City Public Works Director Dwan Bell said he toured several of the units with Baxter and said he was shocked at what he saw.

“It is horrible,” Bell said.

The task force approved by City Council will be organized by City Manager Montre Freeman. Freeman said the group would include, in addition to himself, Morgan, Baxter, city public safety officials and possibly regional health officials and representatives who work with senior citizens. He said the city may also reach out to federal agencies for help.

First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs said having a task force will not only be able to confront the problem at the two complexes but encourage other people to come forward with similar issues across the city. He said he would like to have council discuss the issue at its monthly work sessions.

“It’s just not these units that we see tonight,” Biggs said. “It’s citywide. As we address this, hopefully, it gives people the ability and courage to come out and bring to light issues they are living in. It’s bad enough what we know, but there is probably a whole lot more out there that we don’t know about.”

The city has the authority to shut off the power to the two apartment complexes but city officials acknowledged that is not a viable option as it would displace all the residents who live there.

“If we pull power, we have 100 units and where do 100 families go?” Rivers asked.