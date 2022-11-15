ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Free smoke alarms and installation available to La. residents

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures falling lower than usual for this time of year, fire officials are reminding residents to keep safety in mind while using heaters. Residents who need fire, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can contact their local fire departments to schedule a free installation under the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-a-Life program.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 14, 2022, that on November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1. (Leeville Toll Bridge). Santiago Cascillo, 33, of Texas, and Chad St. Pierre, 51, of Grand Isle, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
GRAND ISLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Texas 14-Month-Old and Critically Injures Two Other Children

Louisiana Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Texas 14-Month-Old and Critically Injures Two Other Children. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 14, 2022, that on November 11, 2022, just before 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop I was alerted of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 338, east of Adier Road in Vermilion Parish. 14-month-old Dior Cormier of Katy, Texas, was killed in the crash.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 73-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for possessing 90 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said on Nov. 15, Thomas Huynh was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49 near Airbase Road by a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit, which is a part of RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Just Imagine SWLA continues 50-year resilience plan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are one year into the 50-year resilience plan Just Imagine SWLA, which is bringing vital updates and improvements across Southwest Louisiana. Many involved with the beginnings of this project might not be around to see its completion, but the Just Imagine SWLA project is a legacy in the making for our communities.
LOUISIANA STATE
magic1029fm.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year

Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Local men among new State Troopers

Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy