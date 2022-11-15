Read full article on original website
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
‘Morning Joe’: Scarborough Ridicules Religious Right for Embracing ‘The Antithesis of Jesus’ Teachings’ (Video)
The “Morning Joe” crew followed up their talk on the new Ron DeSantis ad about how God picked a “fighter” to become Florida’s governor with a conversation about many conservatives’ heightening politicization of Christianity. Joe Scarborough started by explaining that Jesus’ humility was what...
It's Time to Talk About Antisemitism in the Black Community | Opinion
This is a conversation that nobody wants to have, but that's just too bad.
Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
newbooksnetwork.com
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
newyorkalmanack.com
Lydia Maria Child: A Radical American Life
Best known today for the poem “Over the River and through the Wood,” Lydia Maria Child became famous at an early age for spunky self-help books and charming children’s stories. But in 1833, Child shocked her readers by publishing the first book-length history of slavery in the United States — An Appeal in Favor of that Class of Americans Called Africans – a book so radical in its commitment to abolition that friends abandoned her, patrons ostracized her, and her book sales plummeted.
Opinion: White American Christians Need to Be Less Hostile
Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.
psychologytoday.com
Why Religious Fundamentalism Can Inspire Hatred
Intermixed with much of the worst of human history are religious motivations. The dynamics of fundamentalist groups provide the "perfect storm" for making prejudice and violence more likely. Religions can instead draw deeply from their sacred texts and traditions to encourage humility, compassion, and justice. "Human beings never do evil...
