Heathen: Religion and Race in American History

In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
Lydia Maria Child: A Radical American Life

Best known today for the poem “Over the River and through the Wood,” Lydia Maria Child became famous at an early age for spunky self-help books and charming children’s stories. But in 1833, Child shocked her readers by publishing the first book-length history of slavery in the United States — An Appeal in Favor of that Class of Americans Called Africans – a book so radical in its commitment to abolition that friends abandoned her, patrons ostracized her, and her book sales plummeted.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: White American Christians Need to Be Less Hostile

Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.
Why Religious Fundamentalism Can Inspire Hatred

Intermixed with much of the worst of human history are religious motivations. The dynamics of fundamentalist groups provide the "perfect storm" for making prejudice and violence more likely. Religions can instead draw deeply from their sacred texts and traditions to encourage humility, compassion, and justice. "Human beings never do evil...

