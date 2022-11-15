Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
Auburn Avenue landmark, Douglasville Black school among ‘Places in Peril’
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation unveils its 2023 list of 10 “Places in Peril.”
Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell
Chef Mel Toledo’s original restaurant Foundation Social Eatery is rising from the ashes one suburb over. The fine dining establishment closed in Roswell on December 31, 2020, after the lease ended. Toledo and wife Sandy, along with operating partner Nick Hassiotis, had a new location in Halcyon picked out, but decided against it due to the pandemic-induced economic instability. Two years later, the Foundation Social Eatery team has a new space—55 Roswell Street—in Alpharetta. It is slated to open the first week of December with an adjacent Parisian-style café called Petite FSE to follow in January 2023. The post Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Atlanta mayor names permanent Transportation Department commissioner
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Solomon Caviness IV, to lead the city’s Department of Transportation as its se...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents weigh in on plan to revamp stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue
ATLANTA - Community members weighed in on a development project that would transform the north side of Ponce de Leon Avenue. The mixed use development plan would revamp a popular nightlife strip. Portman Holdings wants to build a massive office and retail space on the property that backs up the...
DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead
Construction is underway on the final major stretch of PATH400, a multi-use path that “runs along the spine of GA 400” in North Atlanta that provides pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to Buckhead neighborhoods and commercial districts. Mayor Andre Dickens was on hand for the Nov. 11 groundbreaking of the $12.8 million project to build the […] The post Construction begins on final major segment of PATH400 through Buckhead appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at age 68
David Ralston, who served as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 12 years, has died. Ralston, 68, a Republican from Blue Ridge, announced earlier this month he was not seeking another term as speaker to deal with a “health challenge which has arisen recently.” State Rep. Jon Burns of Newington was nominated by […] The post Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at age 68 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DeKalb sets early voting schedule for runoff, with plenty of caveats
DeKalb County’s election board has set an early voting schedule for next month’s U.S. Senate runoff....
Cobb Elections to recertify, declare new winner in Kennesaw Council race
The Cobb County Board of Elections must recertify its election results Friday after officials found a memory card of bal...
cobbcountycourier.com
Breaking story: Memory card not uploaded in Cobb election results: Lynette Burnette winner of Kennesaw Post 1 City Council seat
Cobb County announced that a memory card was not uploaded to the Cobb County election results, and a special meeting has been called of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration for Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. to recertify the results. One outcome is that Lynette Burnette...
wrganews.com
Lakepoint 75 Groundbreaking set for Thursday
Thursday Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) will break ground at 9:30 AM on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility called LakePoint 75, the development is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. LakePoint 75 sits off Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, a mile and a half from I-75 and two miles from downtown Cartersville. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces, and 170 auto parking spaces. The project will also offer above-grade outdoor amenities for tenants, including an ample amount of green space, grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating, and open-air meeting space.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb early voting schedule released for U.S. Senate runoff
There will be six days of early voting in Cobb County for the U.S. Senate runoff election. A runoff was declared for Dec. 6 after neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker could get 50 percent plus one vote in the general election. There are 12 early voting...
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
atlantanewsfirst.com
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Animal Services holding parking lot adoptions every Monday
“The holiday season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get take home your forever best friend! Each Monday from 11 am to 3 pm, Cobb County Animal Services has a free adoption event in their parking lot at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta 30008. All the pets featured in the adoption trailer are free! You don’t have to be a Cobb County resident to adopt. All we need is a license & a willingness to open your heart and home to a homeless pet. We have cats & kittens, dogs & puppies on the trailer ready for their forever home! Visit us at CobbCounty.org/pets, call 770-499-4136 or follow us on Facebook & Instagram for more information.”
fox5atlanta.com
Chattahoochee High assistant principal suspended after allegations surface
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - A Fulton County assistant principal has been suspended after allegations of having inappropriate contact with a student. Jonathan Adel was placed on suspension for those allegations. In a letter dated Wednesday and sent home to parents, the principal at Chattahoochee High School says the "allegation is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
AccessAtlanta
Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants
Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta
Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
Comments / 0