Farfetch is everywhere in luxury, not just serving as the digital platform for boutiques, but also signing deals with Compagnie Financière Richemont to eventually gain control of Yoox Net-a-porter and with Neiman Marcus and Ferragamo to help power their digital businesses. While that has the company fortifying its position in one of the last areas of strength in a weak and chaotic consumer market, the platform is still waiting for those high-end dollars to flow to its bottom line. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed Carpet Photos from...

12 MINUTES AGO