Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
As a leader in payments processing, Mastercard should greatly benefit from the shift toward alternative payments.
Motley Fool
2 Thriving Retail Stocks in Thursday's Down Market
Markets moved lower as Fed officials painted an uglier picture about interest rate policy. Bath & Body Works moved sharply higher on optimism about its immediate future. Macy's also boosted its 2022 earnings outlook even as sales and profits sagged in the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with...
Australia's central bank to limit forward guidance on interest rates
SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank intends to limit its use of forward guidance on policy after its usage during the pandemic drew criticism when rates were raised much earlier than previously envisaged.
US News and World Report
Kohl's Withdraws Annual Sales, Profit Forecasts
(Reuters) -Kohl's Corp withdrew its 2022 sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, blaming an uncertain economic outlook and the departure of top boss Michelle Gass. Shares of the department store chain fell 5% in premarket trading. Kohl's has struggled to attract shoppers despite steep discounts to clear excess inventory, as...
tipranks.com
Advance Auto (NYSE:AAP) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Guidance Cut
Advance Auto Parts stock plummeted as investors were unhappy with the company’s third-quarter results lagging estimates, and lower earnings outlook for the full-year 2022. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares lost more than 11% in Tuesday’s extended trading hours on disappointing third-quarter results and a weak full-year earnings forecast. Q3 performance was hit by increased penetration of lower-priced in-house brands. AAP stock is down more than 20% year-to-date.
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
Farfetch Q3 Hit by Russia Exit, China Lockdowns
Farfetch is everywhere in luxury, not just serving as the digital platform for boutiques, but also signing deals with Compagnie Financière Richemont to eventually gain control of Yoox Net-a-porter and with Neiman Marcus and Ferragamo to help power their digital businesses. While that has the company fortifying its position in one of the last areas of strength in a weak and chaotic consumer market, the platform is still waiting for those high-end dollars to flow to its bottom line. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed Carpet Photos from...
tipranks.com
2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields, or More
Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers, amid growing signs that the Federal Reserve might not temper its aggressive monetary policy anytime soon. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 61,904.22 as of 0514 GMT, after closing at an all-time...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, stocks slip as Fed officials talk tough on rates
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose and equity markets slid on Thursday after more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials reminded investors a less aggressive monetary policy is unlikely with U.S. employment data still showing a tight labor market. Nagging recession and higher interest rate worries rattled...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most Gulf bourses lower as oil falls
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday as oil prices fell on demand concerns, with the Qatari index leading declines in the region. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, fell by more than $1 a barrel as rising COVID-19 cases in China renewed fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude importer.
Dollar rises with bets on hawkish Fed; sterling drops
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields increased and investors eyed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, while the British pound fell as investors were left unimpressed by the UK government's latest budget.
CNBC
European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation
European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
kalkinemedia.com
TSX dips as lower oil prices pressure energy shares
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares but gains for consumer-related stocks helped limit the index's decline. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 36.82 points, or 0.2%, at 19,957.96. Still, the index has gained 2.7% since...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed on Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the country's hard-hit property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, FX extend losses; Philippines, Indonesia c.banks hike rates
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies extended falls on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data overnight strengthened the dollar, while central banks in the Philippines and Indonesia hiked interest rates in line with expectations. U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, indicating consumer spending...
NASDAQ
ECB doves make case for increased caution in policy tightening
ROME/MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must continue to raise interest rates but there is a growing case for increased caution in policy tightening after a string of aggressive moves, two key policy doves argued on Wednesday. The ECB has raised rates by a combined 200 basis...
Wall Street futures higher with more inflation data on tap
Futures on Wall Street edged higher a couple of hours before the opening bell Tuesday as the American and Chinese presidents met and investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve ahead of its December meeting. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow...
Comments / 0