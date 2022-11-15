ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
Camden HS basketball Photo Credit: Camden High Sports- "You Want the High- You Got the High" Facebook

Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports.

The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.

The team is led by the nation's No. 1 college recruit, D.J. Wagner, who also would suffer consequences

Camden is set to appear at a Dec. 5 hearing before the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee, NJ.com said. The committee's administrators hear cases involving sports rule violations and decide punishments.

