Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Block ‘O’ making sure to ‘dot our I’s and cross our T’s’ for first rivalry game in Columbus since 2018The LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Snow showers followed by even colder air for Central Ohio
Thursday: Morning flurries, mostly cloudy, high 37. It has been a very brisk day today with a light mix of wintry precip, and this will change to mainly snow showers tonight as temps fall back into the mid to low 30s this evening. Not expecting major accumulating snow, but we could see some minor totals (less than 1/2″) in grassy areas. The bigger threat this evening will be quickly reduced visibility inside of those snow bands, as winds will be breezy.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
NBC4 Columbus
Cold week ahead, few rain & snow showers
After a chilly weekend, officially recording our first measurable snowfall of the season at the Columbus Airport on Saturday, picking up 0.2″, the cold air sticks around. We will be dry for Monday, but highs will only be in the lower 40s, sticking about 10° below average for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with clouds only beginning to increase overnight into tomorrow.
NBC4 Columbus
4 p.m. Weather Forecast
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving.
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
NBC4 Columbus
Morning flurries ahead of cold temperatures
Today: Flurries, then mostly cloudy & cold, high 39. More cold weather is on the way this weekend and into the workweek. Flurries will continue to wrap up this morning, but we’ll still hold on to plenty of clouds and a chilly westerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, but the breeze will create a windchill and make it feel about 5 degrees colder.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 14, 2022
High pressure settles in over the state today, and that should give us better potential for sunshine. However, even with the sun, we are solidly in a cold air mass that will not get much warmer through the rest of the week. Clouds build over the state tomorrow, and moisture...
Photos: Snow blankets Northeast Ohio
Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday when most people can watch from inside their cozy home.
NBC4 Columbus
Weekend things to do in Columbus
Weekend things to do in Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
NBC4 Columbus
CDC to investigate central Ohio measles outbreak
CDC to investigate central Ohio measles outbreak
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
cwcolumbus.com
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)
You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
cwcolumbus.com
Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
iheart.com
Plans for the Paint Creek Recreational Trail Explained
The Ross County Park District hosted their second public hearing on how they will rehab a popular recreational trail, last night. Kevin Coleman was there. The Paint Creek Recreational Trail runs about 25 miles from Chillicothe to the Fayette County line, mostly on old railroad beds. The Park District says...
