Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers followed by even colder air for Central Ohio

Thursday: Morning flurries, mostly cloudy, high 37. It has been a very brisk day today with a light mix of wintry precip, and this will change to mainly snow showers tonight as temps fall back into the mid to low 30s this evening. Not expecting major accumulating snow, but we could see some minor totals (less than 1/2″) in grassy areas. The bigger threat this evening will be quickly reduced visibility inside of those snow bands, as winds will be breezy.
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
NBC4 Columbus

Cold week ahead, few rain & snow showers

After a chilly weekend, officially recording our first measurable snowfall of the season at the Columbus Airport on Saturday, picking up 0.2″, the cold air sticks around. We will be dry for Monday, but highs will only be in the lower 40s, sticking about 10° below average for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with clouds only beginning to increase overnight into tomorrow.
NBC4 Columbus

4 p.m. Weather Forecast

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this...
NBC4 Columbus

Morning flurries ahead of cold temperatures

Today: Flurries, then mostly cloudy & cold, high 39. More cold weather is on the way this weekend and into the workweek. Flurries will continue to wrap up this morning, but we’ll still hold on to plenty of clouds and a chilly westerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, but the breeze will create a windchill and make it feel about 5 degrees colder.
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 14, 2022

High pressure settles in over the state today, and that should give us better potential for sunshine. However, even with the sun, we are solidly in a cold air mass that will not get much warmer through the rest of the week. Clouds build over the state tomorrow, and moisture...
NBC4 Columbus

Weekend things to do in Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

NBC4 Columbus

CDC to investigate central Ohio measles outbreak

NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)

You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
cwcolumbus.com

Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived

White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
iheart.com

Plans for the Paint Creek Recreational Trail Explained

The Ross County Park District hosted their second public hearing on how they will rehab a popular recreational trail, last night. Kevin Coleman was there. The Paint Creek Recreational Trail runs about 25 miles from Chillicothe to the Fayette County line, mostly on old railroad beds. The Park District says...
