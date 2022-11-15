Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42
BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
Venezuelan Migrants are Forbidden to Enter Texas But They are Doing it Anyway
Over the past several months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed over 10,000 migrants to cities such as Washington, DC, and Chicago. Abbott was trying to get support from President Joe Biden and he finally passed an Executive Order forbidding illegal immigration from Venezuelans in October. So migrants who left their home country are in Mexico.
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday
Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
Abbott says, "as Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border"
"The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome Them
Last week, Philadelphia heard rumors that Texas Governor Greg Abbott was going to bus approximately 52 migrants to the city. The day they believed the event would happen was on Monday, November 14 but no buses arrived.
Latina 1st woman, 1st Republican to win South Texas border congressional seat
Republican immigration hard-liner Monica De La Cruz proved that voters on the South Texas border want change and tougher immigration laws as she beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo on Tuesday to claim the Texas’ 15th Congressional District border seat in a nationally-watched race.
Here's What A $359K Home Looks Like In Texas & People Around The World Are Shocked
They say everything is bigger in Texas. However, this phrase doesn’t necessarily apply to the cost of living and house prices in the Lone Star State. A Texas realtor group TikTok account (@navarealtygroup) recently posted a video whichhas already gained more than 4.3 million views and thousands of comments from users making comparisons.
Abbott calls on federal government to pay back Texas for border security efforts
In a letter to Texas county judges, Gov. Greg Abbott is reminding Texans about the state's efforts to try to secure the border.
Immigrant advocacy groups preparing for possible arrival of migrants to Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia may soon be the latest American city to be dealing with the migrant crisis. The mayor's office says about 52 migrants are busing in from the border city of Del Rio, Texas.Local immigrant advocacy groups have been working in anticipation for their possible arrival. When a bus with migrants aboard arrives, like many have in New York and other cities, a number of groups will jump into action."We can make this work," Emilio Buitrago, the founder of immigrant advocacy group Casa de Venezuela, said. "We can have these people come to Pennsylvania in a safe organized...
Abbott has spent $20 million bussing migrants to other states
Records from the Texas Department of Energy Management (TEDM) show that Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants out of the state has cost Texans more than $20.14 million as of October.
Bus of migrants from Texas expected to arrive in Philadelphia next week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bus of roughly 50 migrants is expected to arrive in Philadelphia from Texas next week, the mayor's office announced on Friday night. The bus is expected to depart from Del Rio, Texas, at some point. The city said Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50 to 52 individuals seeking asylum. The mayor's office learned about the news from a community partner. The city called Texas officials not alerting them about busing migrants to Philadelphia "disappointing and irresponsible."It's unclear where the bus will arrive in Philadelphia. The city said it's a fluid situation. Philadelphia's Office...
Abbott calls Beto, "a desperate candidate"
The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke looks set to be close. Most polls give Abbott a slight lead, although Beto remains confident of a win.
