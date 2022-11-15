ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
News Channel 25

Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42

BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
Ash Jurberg

Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday

Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
CBS Philly

Immigrant advocacy groups preparing for possible arrival of migrants to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia may soon be the latest American city to be dealing with the migrant crisis. The mayor's office says about 52 migrants are busing in from the border city of Del Rio, Texas.Local immigrant advocacy groups have been working in anticipation for their possible arrival.  When a bus with migrants aboard arrives, like many have in New York and other cities, a number of groups will jump into action."We can make this work," Emilio Buitrago, the founder of immigrant advocacy group Casa de Venezuela, said. "We can have these people come to Pennsylvania in a safe organized...
CBS Philly

Bus of migrants from Texas expected to arrive in Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bus of roughly 50 migrants is expected to arrive in Philadelphia from Texas next week, the mayor's office announced on Friday night. The bus is expected to depart from Del Rio, Texas, at some point. The city said Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50 to 52 individuals seeking asylum. The mayor's office learned about the news from a community partner. The city called Texas officials not alerting them about busing migrants to Philadelphia "disappointing and irresponsible."It's unclear where the bus will arrive in Philadelphia. The city said it's a fluid situation. Philadelphia's Office...
