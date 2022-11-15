ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

My most difficult moment – Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on death of newborn son

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5lK7_0jC5DehF00

Cristiano Ronaldo said the death of his newborn son in April was “the most difficult moment” of his life.

In the latest excerpt of his interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, the 37-year-old spoke about more personal moments having heavily criticised Manchester United in previous clips.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins earlier this year but while his daughter Bella survived, Angel tragically died.

And the Portugese said he cannot understand why it happened to his family.

Ronaldo said on Piers Morgan Uncensored: “Probably the worst moments that I passed through my life, since my father died, when you have a kid that you expect that everything will be normal, and you have that problem, it’s… it’s hard, you know, as a human being.

“Georgina, we had quite difficult moments because we don’t understand why it happened to us. It was difficult to be honest, was very, very difficult to understand what’s going on, in that period of our life.

“As you know, football carries on, so fast, many competitions, football doesn’t stop. We had many, many competitions. And that moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have had in my life. Me and my family, especially Gio, that was tough.”

Ronaldo admitted he had conflicted emotions with only one of the twins surviving.

Ronaldo added: “It’s crazy. I tried to explain sometimes to my family and even my close friends. I say, I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment. I never felt it. It is hard to explain.

“So difficult. You don’t know if you cry or you don’t know if you smile. Because it’s something that… you don’t know how to react. You don’t know what to do, to be honest.”

The former Real Madrid forward revealed that his other children asked why they only came home from hospital with one baby.

“The other ones in the beginning, around the table, the kids start to say, ‘Mom, where is the other baby’, and after one week I said, ‘Let’s be up front and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Angel – which is his name – he’s gone to heaven’.

“The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say, ‘Daddy I did this for Angel’, and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives. I am not going to lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process.”

Ronaldo has previously been heavily critical of United in a series of clips released ahead of the full interview being shown on Wednesday and Thursday.

In an explosive outburst, Ronaldo claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised boss Erik ten Hag while also saying the Glazer family do not care about the club.

He was also critical of Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville for speaking out against him, suggesting Rooney was jealous of him because his career was still ongoing.

Rooney is reported to be “bemused” by Ronaldo’s comments.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Manchester United ‘cut my legs’ and stopped me shining – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to ‘shine’ or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated. In his revealing TalkTV interview that has been released over the last few days, the Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised boss Erik ten Hag while also saying Red Devils owners the Glazer family do not care about the club.
newschain

Son admits killing his parents

A son has admitted stabbing his parents to death. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. Warrington, from St George’s Street, Cheltenham had denied charges of murder but admitted killing his parents during a hearing...
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
The Independent

Five potential clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join after Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has vocalised his discontent with his football club, Manchester United, accusing the club of having “zero progress” and claiming that he is being “forced out.”Manchester United have acknowledged the Portuguese forward’s comments in the Piers Morgan interview, saying that they will consider their response “after the full facts have been established.”Ronaldo has been linked with moves to several clubs, in countries such as Germany and the United States, in the event that his time at Manchester United comes to an end.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Man Utd could sack Ronaldo after outburst but situation not clear-cut – experts

Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by Manchester United after criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan, according to leading employment lawyers.In excerpts from the interview – which will only be released in full on Wednesday and Thursday – five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club.Released as club football went on hiatus for the World Cup, the interview appears carefully timed and could be the next step in Portugal star Ronaldo’s bid...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview

Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
newschain

Football rumours: Man Utd line up Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United have “accelerated” plans to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Paris St Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, 23, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper writes the Red Devils will “jettison” the 37-year-old after his bombshell interview in which he savaged his club and said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag. Mbappe – a France World Cup winner – has since emerged as a potential target to replace Ronaldo, with United reportedly prepared to pay his £150million-plus transfer fee.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
dailycoin.com

Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance Partner for CR7 NFT Drop

The initial delivery of the collaborative effort will be made available to customers on November 18. This first drop will include seven animated statues, each of which will fall into one of four different rarity categories. Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in football history. One of the world’s...
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
newschain

‘Bully’ jailed for 32 years for murdering woman and burying body in forest

A “bully” who claimed he accidentally killed his ex-girlfriend when throwing an axe has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for her murder. The family of 33-year-old Katie Kenyon appealed for others with concerns about controlling relationships to contact police following the sentencing of her killer Andrew Burfield, 51, who murdered and buried the mother-of-two in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, on April 22.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy