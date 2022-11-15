AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Every year on the third Thursday in November the American Cancer Society hosts the Great American Smoke Out. Each year the Georgia Cancer Center team sets up “Commit to Quit” stations in various buildings. The goal is to make people aware of the impact tobacco has on health and to encourage people who use it to quit.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO