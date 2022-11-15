Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
Augusta park to get makeover and memorial
The long awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson. The long awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson. Georgia Cancer Center team sets up...
WRDW-TV
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Questions and shock are swirling through the community just a day after newly elected school board member Tyrique Robinson died by apparent suicide. He was the youngest member ever elected to the Richmond County Board of Education at just 20 years old. When he died, Melissa...
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
WJBF.com
Community comes together for 'feast before the feast' at local community centers in Augusta
Community comes together for ‘feast before the feast’ …. Georgia Cancer Center team sets up “Commit to Quit” …. Georgia Cancer Center team sets up "Commit to Quit" stations for Lung Cancer Awareness Month. How to Quit Smoking Advice. Stand Down for Homeless Vets. Flu cases:...
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
WRDW-TV
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 20-year-old youngest member-elect of the Richmond County Board of Education has died by suicide, according to authorities. Tyrique Robinson – who had high hopes and an optimistic outlook for local schools – died Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office...
Identity of man who died following gas leak at James Brown Arena released
A freon leak from an HVAC unit and a medical emergency led to an evacuation of James Brown Arena Friday night, according to fire officials.
WJBF.com
Cold WX & Shelter
Georgia Cancer Center team sets up “Commit to Quit” …. Georgia Cancer Center team sets up "Commit to Quit" stations for Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Community comes together for ‘feast before the feast’ …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm. Flu cases: on the rise and...
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
wfxg.com
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
WRDW-TV
1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at the James Brown Arena died after discovering a gas leak Friday night that led to the evacuation of the building and cancellation of a concert. The management of the arena issued a statement Friday night that “It is with deep sadness that we...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis started off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”. “We’ve got a Senate race that’s...
WJBF.com
Local military couple gets married on Veterans Day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans. Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday. The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta. Family and...
WJBF.com
More than 100 turkeys were donated with the help of ACTS and Aiken Co-op
WAGENER, SC. (WJBF)- Every month ACTS comes together to hold food distributions. “We have definitely seen an increase in numbers served, we have almost– about 40% increase since three months ago. This food distribution is especially important because it is Thanksgiving,” ACTS Executive Director Suzanne Jackson said. Saturday...
WJBF.com
“Commit to Quit” stations set up for Great American Smoke Out
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Every year on the third Thursday in November the American Cancer Society hosts the Great American Smoke Out. Each year the Georgia Cancer Center team sets up “Commit to Quit” stations in various buildings. The goal is to make people aware of the impact tobacco has on health and to encourage people who use it to quit.
WRDW-TV
This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
WRDW-TV
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
