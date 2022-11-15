ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOULDER, CO
The Detroit Free Press

WMU men's soccer in NCAA tournament 3rd round for 1st time with 1-0 win over Lipscomb

The Western Michigan men’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA tournament Round of 16 for the first time in program history after upsetting No. 9-seed Lipscomb, 1-0, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos, who won the final MAC title last weekend, continued their defensive dominance with their 12th shutout of the season as Hunter Morse stopped all seven of the Bison’s shots on net (with seven additional shots missing the goal). WMU (16-2-2) had...
KALAMAZOO, MI
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
