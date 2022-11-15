ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Hayes, Boyd lead No. 10 NC State in 96-48 rout of Charlotte

RALEIGH, N.C. — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as No. 10 North Carolina State routed Charlotte 96-48 on Wednesday night. Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots, including three 3-pointers. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NCCU beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 109-50 in home opener

Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Central University men's basketball team came home to McDougald-McLendon Arena and came away with a 109-50 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Wednesday. The Eagles drilled seven treys on eight attempts, and built up a 54-27 lead at the midway point to get their...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Schedule set for boys soccer state championships

Browns Summit, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for the 2022 boys soccer state championship games. State championship games will be played on Friday and Saturday at MacPherson Stadium at Truist Soccer Complex in Browns Summit, just north of Greensboro. The NCHSAA announced the venue change earlier this month.
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
WNCT

Pirates blow past High Point in OT in front of record crowd

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Powered by a three-point barrage from Jayla Hearp and a second-half takeover by Danae McNeal, the East Carolina women’s basketball team took down the High Point Panthers 65-54 in overtime in front of a record-breaking crowd. The Pirates got out of the gate strong in the game, running out to an 18-6 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

The question remains: Why did Wendell boy run away?

WENDELL, N.C. — Bentley Stancil, 9, spent the night in an RV and even figured out how to feed himself after running away Tuesday morning in Wendell. The search for Bentley ended in happy tears just before noon on Wednesday. His father, Brandon Stancil, described the reunion with his...
WENDELL, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
