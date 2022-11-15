Read full article on original website
Can North Carolina, Clemson remain one-loss teams ahead of ACC title game?
Week 12 of the 2022 college football season has many questions. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin tries to answer some of them. The College Football Playoff rankings are used in this story. What’s your tweet-length take ahead of Week 12 of the college football season?. Stop if you’ve...
Hayes, Boyd lead No. 10 NC State in 96-48 rout of Charlotte
RALEIGH, N.C. — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as No. 10 North Carolina State routed Charlotte 96-48 on Wednesday night. Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots, including three 3-pointers. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
(5) Cardinal Gibbons heads to 4A state title match with 3-1 win over (23) Apex Friendship
Raleigh, N.C. — The fifth-seeded Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders are heading to the 4A boys soccer state championship game after a 3-1 win over the 23-seed Apex Friendship Patriots on Wednesday night in Raleigh. The Crusaders started and finished the first half with a flare to build up a lead...
Unbeaten and unhappy, North Carolina can’t stay both for long. It’s one or the other.
The Tar Heels may be 3-0 and No. 1 in the country, but Hubert Davis and his players ran out of patience with their play after an unimpressive win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.
NCCU beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 109-50 in home opener
Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Central University men's basketball team came home to McDougald-McLendon Arena and came away with a 109-50 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Wednesday. The Eagles drilled seven treys on eight attempts, and built up a 54-27 lead at the midway point to get their...
Duke basketball freshman breaks two program records in defeat
Losses are never fun. But in Duke basketball's 69-64 loss to No. 6 Kansas at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night, marking the first defeat of the No. 7 Blue Devils' Jon Scheyer era, at least there were several notable bright spots. One that shined brightest was Duke...
alamancenews.com
2A Playoffs, 3rd Round: Cummings, 8-3, still a contender for championship
Jonathan Paylor of Cummings is on the national scene as a much-evaluated recruit. In terms of scoring credentials, the multi-purpose back might be overshadowed going into the third round of the Class 2-A state playoffs. Cummings (8-3), the No. 8 seed in the East Region, goes to top-seeded Princeton on...
Schedule set for boys soccer state championships
Browns Summit, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for the 2022 boys soccer state championship games. State championship games will be played on Friday and Saturday at MacPherson Stadium at Truist Soccer Complex in Browns Summit, just north of Greensboro. The NCHSAA announced the venue change earlier this month.
Pirates blow past High Point in OT in front of record crowd
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Powered by a three-point barrage from Jayla Hearp and a second-half takeover by Danae McNeal, the East Carolina women’s basketball team took down the High Point Panthers 65-54 in overtime in front of a record-breaking crowd. The Pirates got out of the gate strong in the game, running out to an 18-6 […]
247Sports
Party like it's 1999? Watch the N.C. A&T Aggies end the season of the last HBCU to win a PWI Chip
The 1999 North Carolina A&T Aggies football team represented North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the 1999 NCAA Division I-AA football season and eventually the playoffs. The team was led by head coach Bill Hayes and played as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Aggies...
The question remains: Why did Wendell boy run away?
WENDELL, N.C. — Bentley Stancil, 9, spent the night in an RV and even figured out how to feed himself after running away Tuesday morning in Wendell. The search for Bentley ended in happy tears just before noon on Wednesday. His father, Brandon Stancil, described the reunion with his...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
‘Insane!’ North Carolina family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
Dad of missing Wendell boy said the 9-year-old dropped backpack, ran into woods
WENDELL, N.C. — Searches resumed Wednesday for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, who never got on his bus Tuesday morning, instead dropping his backpack and running into the woods near his home. WRAL News spoke to Brandon Stancil, the boy's father. He said he has not been able to sleep since...
Attorneys demand arrest of guards in beating of jail detainee from NC
WOODBINE, GA. — Attorneys for a Georgia jail detainee recorded by security cameras being punched by guards repeatedly in the head and neck called Wednesday for the deputies to be fired and arrested, insisting the videos show the violence was unjustified. “There is no way in hell that anybody...
