RALEIGH, N.C. — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as No. 10 North Carolina State routed Charlotte 96-48 on Wednesday night. Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots, including three 3-pointers. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).

RALEIGH, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO