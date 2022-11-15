Read full article on original website
Veterans treated to luncheon and health fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans in Webb County were treated to an early Thanksgiving feat as just a way to say thank you for their service. Webb County held a special luncheon and health fair for our local veterans on Wednesday. Organizers said the idea was to combine both Veterans...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo a success
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event behind us, numbers are now coming in on the generosity and support shown by the Laredo community. On Wednesday, November 16, on the Digital News Desk, committee members shared the number of teams that participated and the amount of money collected.
Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving may be nearly a week away, but a local justice of the peace is already taking part in the giving season. On Tuesday morning, instead of plaintiffs, the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo was filled with turkeys but there is a good reason for it.
SCAN Laredo hosting a food drive for families in need this Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is prepping up to give to those who are in need this Thanksgiving!. SCAN Laredo is inviting the community to participate in their annual Happy Holiday Dinner for All Food Drive. They are asking those interested to bring food and non-perishables like frozen turkeys, bread, milk, and beans to provide families in need with a warm meal this holiday season.
Mercy Ministries to hold Harvest of Health event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local health clinic is inviting the community to take part in a Harvest of Health event!. Not only is November harvesting season, it’s also Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to check up on your health and see if you are at-risk of diabetes. According...
Veterans service resource fair taking place this Friday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day may be over but the efforts to help our local heroes is still going strong. This weekend Webb County and the Veterans Service Office will hold a veterans resource fair event. Several agencies will be on hand to help educate local veterans and their...
Students take part in LISD Science Fair
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 150 LISD elementary school students are participating in this year’s science fair. Officials with the district the science fairs help teach kids about the scientific method and possibly pique their interests. The projects are being judged in the following categories of science, physical, life...
Federal agency: Two Valley health care agencies owed pay to employees
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered over $960,000 in back wages from two Rio Grande Valley health care agencies. “Too often, the U.S. Department of Labor finds employers like four Texas and Louisiana providers who fail to hold up their part of the bargain by not paying nearly 600 employees all […]
Detox center expected to be completed in Laredo by 2023
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and Laredo are working to open up their planned detox center to the community soon. The presence of fentanyl along with some alarming overdose statistics have local leaders concerned. It is believed that the detox center may cost from $900,000 to a million dollars a year to run, but Dr. Marte Martinez for District 6 says most of that will come from state and federal funds as well as insurance premiums.
Laredo District 4 councilmember to hold townhall meeting
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo residents who live in district four are invited to a townhall meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the area. The townhall meeting will take place on Tuesday Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Chaparral Park located at 800 Chaparral. Residents are invited to discuss any...
Pet of the Week: Armin
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving nearly a week away, why not give a pet a loving home for the holidays!. This week the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Armin. Armin is about five and a half months, so he is still a puppy and...
Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans
Webb County, Tx. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is giving back to veterans a week before Thanksgiving. Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez is hosting a Veterans Luncheon and health fair at the Royal Receptions Hall at 2101 Lomas Del Sur. It will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from...
Concert in the park canceled on account of rain
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.
UISD Police seeing an increase in students vaping
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - E-cigarettes can come in all shapes and sizes and while they may seem harmless, they are not. The devices are even showing up at school campuses, that’s according to one local school district. The electronic cigarettes or vape pens can be disguised as lipsticks, perfumes...
Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for ‘paisano season’
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas (KGNS) - State officials of Tamaulipas are in Nuevo Laredo preparing for the surge of tourists and paisanos expected to cross into Mexico for the holiday season. The Paisano program will officially kick off on November 29. However, the large number of paisanos is expected to be...
City of Laredo unveils new mural at North Central Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Runners and cyclists will soon be able to admire a new work of art at a north Laredo Park. On Wednesday, the City of Laredo, District Six Council member Dr. Martinez and Keep Laredo Beautiful unveiled the ‘Dive into an Active Day Mural’ at North Central Park.
Center to house several law enforcement agencies set to open in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A building that will house several law enforcement agencies under one roof will open very soon. From Laredo police to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to the Texas Department of Public Safety and several federal agencies like the FBI will join forces to create a new center.
Proposed legislative bill could cut school property taxes for a year
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Texas lawmakers won’t be heading to the state capitol for the new legislative session until January, but many already got a head start. Hundreds of bills were filed on Monday all pertaining to an array of matters including one bill that is expected to help taxpayers.
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Whether it’s the City of Laredo or Webb County, they have both had issues related to public water. After a long year of dealing with water woes, Webb County is looking to provide better water services for residents. A new committee is in place...
CBP anticipating high volume of traffic at Laredo bridges this weekend
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving almost a week away, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are getting ready for the influx of travelers expected to cross through Laredo. From now until the end of the holiday season thousands of people will travel through the U.S. -Mexico border. Travelers will...
