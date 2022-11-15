It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.

