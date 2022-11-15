ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day

Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar

It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
MAINE STATE
nationalfisherman.com

A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
OWLS HEAD, ME
Q97.9

Portland, Maine, Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired by Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham, cheese, and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Busy Old Port Starbucks Location in Portland, Maine, Set to Close

No matter what the season, there's a handful of places in Portland's Old Port that remain busy all year long. Once of those places is the conveniently located Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets. During the heightened tourism season, it's bustling with visitors from away, and during the offseason, locals pounce for coffee to get them through the arduous months. According to the Portland Press Herald, this Starbucks will close permanently by mid-December, despite being regularly busy.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine

We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply freaking out over wanting them. You seriously can not utter those two words without getting a reaction from someone. It's just human nature. People...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine

After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy