Texans Claim Former Cardinals Running Back On Waivers

It's been a busy 24 hours for running back Eno Benjamin.

On Monday, Benjamin was released by the Arizona Cardinals in a surprise move after he started three games earlier this season.

A day later, he has a new team.

The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday, the team tweeted.

Benjamin, playing in his second NFL season out of Arizona State, showed some good things in relief of the injured James Conner earlier this season.

Across three starts, Benjamin carried the ball 36 times for 151 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 299 yards and two scores in total across the Cardinals' first 10 games to go along with 24 catches for 184 yards.

Benjamin was reportedly released by the Cardinals after expressing frustration with his usage once Conner returned to the lineup, according to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic . Benjamin played just one offensive snap in the Cardinals' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Benjamin will likely continue to occupy a backup role in Houston, as rookie Dameon Pierce has been the team's best offensive player this season. Pierce has rushed for 772 yards and scored four total touchdowns through nine games.

It's unclear whether Benjamin will be able to get to Houston and learn the Texans' playbook in time to make his debut when the team hosts the Washington Commanders on Sunday.