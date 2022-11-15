Read full article on original website
Fire Marshal IDs Kansas man who died in house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 4:30a.m., crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1814 SW Randolph Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. While fire crews were on their way to the fire, they were notified of...
WIBW
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Police ID man found in vehicle in Kansas who died of gunshot wound
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 38-year-old Apolonio O. Enriquez of Kansas City. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police were dispatched to report of a shooting near Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release.
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
lawrencekstimes.com
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence
Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
Icy road flips vehicle leaves another on side of road
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads. At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound […]
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
KAKE TV
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside Kansas courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
WIBW
Belleville woman escapes serious injury when deer jumps onto interstate
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Belleville woman escaped serious injury when a deer jumped into her lane on the interstate in Douglas Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 189.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury crash.
RCPD K9 helps catch 16-year-old who ran from alleged burglary
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business alarm at Casey's in the 300 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. At the scene, officers found...
Kan. man jailed after crash into Fallen Officers Memorial
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an allege DUI crash that damaged a memorial to fallen officers in Topeka. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Joe Perry.
Sheriff: Pott. Co. maintenance shop windows damaged
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says the County Maintenance Shop building located in the 300 block of North 5th Street in Westmoreland has been damaged. Two times between October 30th and November 7th, 2022, it's believed someone has damaged several windows with a BB gun or other firearm. Damage is...
RCPD: Suspect poured gas on car, lit it on fire
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson in Manhattan. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for arson in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported an unknown male suspect poured gasoline on a car...
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
