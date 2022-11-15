Read full article on original website
Cerebras Reveals Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer
Cerebras unveiled its new Andromeda supercomputer that wields 13.5 million AI Cores to deliver up to 1 Exaflop of AI computing horsepower.
The Verge
Apple is reportedly looking to buy chips from US and European fabs
Apple is reportedly planning to start buying chips made in the US and Europe, according to a report from Bloomberg that cites comments made by Tim Cook at an internal meeting. Apple has “already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona” that’s due to begin production in 2024, meaning that the company could start using those chips in around two years, according to the reported comments from Cook. He also said that Apple hopes to “source from Europe as those plans become more apparent.”
CNBC
Apple will buy processors from factory in Arizona, CEO Tim Cook reportedly says
Apple will buy processors from a factory in Arizona, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly said last month at an internal company meeting in Germany. If Apple were to buy processors manufactured in the U.S., it would represent a significant diversification in Apple's supply chain away from Taiwan. will buy some...
PC Magazine
Nvidia Is Building an AI Supercomputer With Microsoft
Nvidia and Microsoft are teaming up to build "one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world." Microsoft is set to provide the infrastructure using Azure, and Nvidia will of course provide the performance through its data center GPUs, networking, and AI software. The end result is expected to produce AI that can be deployed at scale by enterprises, while allowing them to run "state-of-the-art models."
Cult of Mac
Apple launches free Emergency SOS via satellite on all iPhone 14 models
IPhone 14 models can now use Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service. It allows users of the latest iOS handsets to exchange texts with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The new feature debuted Tuesday in the United States. Apple says the satellite SOS service will...
GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
General Motors expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025
Renesas Lays Out Wi-Fi Roadmap Based on Technology from Celeno Acquisition
MUNICH & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today unveiled plans to deliver a comprehensive set of advanced Wi-Fi offerings to complement its broad portfolio of Industrial and IoT products. Renesas completed its acquisition of Celeno last year and is leveraging that technology to address a wide range of Wi-Fi client and access point applications for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 7. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005202/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Full 9th US Circuit to tackle complex Resolution Copper mining case
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday it will weigh whether the federal government improperly gave Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L) thousands of acres in Arizona for its Resolution Copper mining project in a case that pits religious rights against the green energy revolution.
9to5Mac
T-Mobile turns on ‘Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G’ touting speeds up to 3Gbps
This past summer, T-Mobile released the results of a production network test that showed how 5G Standalone (5G SA) could deliver speeds up to 3Gbps when combined with carrier aggregation (NR CA). Now the Uncarrier has officially launched its “Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G.”. T-Mobile shared the details in a...
Android Authority
Does 5G use more battery on your smartphone?
If you care about maximizing battery life, turning off 5G may yield noticeable results. Once a feature reserved for flagship smartphones, 5G has now become widely available across all price tiers. But hardware support is only one side of the equation — many carriers worldwide are still transitioning between 4G LTE and 5G. Keeping that in mind then, should you enable 5G on your smartphone? And more importantly, does the feature drain your battery faster than previous gen cellular standards? Here’s everything you need to know.
CNET
Qualcomm's New AR Chips Point to a New Generation of Smart Glasses
Amid a recent uptick in VR headsets, Qualcomm's latest chip announcement hints that the next product wave could be AR glasses. At the company's recent chip-focused event, the newest Snapdragon phone processors were announced, along with a brand-new line of AR glasses-optimized chips that point to a next wave of advanced smartglasses expected to arrive between 2023 and 2025, with possible features including eye tracking, hand tracking and wireless streaming to phones or from the cloud.
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
The Verge
Qualcomm has a new chip brand
Qualcomm has announced a new subbrand of CPUs for its Snapdragon family of products, called Oryon. The new CPU will be released in 2023 and be available to manufacturers to use in devices such as Windows PCs, smartphones, and other applications. The company announced the new CPU at its Snapdragon Summit on Wednesday, but provided few details about what it entails.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab Extreme leaks with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13 and a 3K display
Google may have released Android 12L for larger devices and those with foldable displays, but there still is a shortage of high-end Android tablets. However, it seems that Lenovo has developed a new flagship tablet to follow on from the Tab P12 Pro that we reviewed earlier this year. The unreleased tablet has only appeared on the Google Play Console so far, but is generally an indication that a company intends to bring a device to market.
ZDNet
15+ early Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new notebook for as low as $129
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
itechpost.com
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for Slim Augmented Reality Glasses
Augmented reality (AR) glasses need to be slim for people to actually want to wear them. To make this happen, a powerful chip that won't require a large battery is necessary. Qualcomm have what an AR reality glasses need and the company just recently unveiled it. The Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform seems to be built with slim AR glasses in mind, according to Engadget.
Nvidia's frame generation works with AMD FSR and Intel XeSS
It's a scaling tech mix 'n match free for all. For now.
US News and World Report
India's Electronics Industry Moves Towards Uniform Charging Ports for Smartphones
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Electronics industry stakeholders in India have agreed to a phased roll-out of USB-C type uniform charging ports for devices including smartphones and laptops, the Indian government said on Wednesday. Adoption of the USB-C connectors, used by many Android based devices, is expected to hurt Apple Inc...
