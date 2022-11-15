Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
californianewswire.com
World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic
MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
Atlanta named 50th best city in the world, report says
ATLANTA — Out of all the cities in the world, Atlanta was named one of the best - number 50 on the list of 100 -- according to a Best Cities report. The report taglines the city in the trees as "ambitious and dripping with history, ATL is creating its future mid-flight." Diversity had a lot to do with the ranking of the city's "rich legacy of American civil rights."
fox5atlanta.com
Backlog of Georgia food stamp applications leads to long lines in the rain
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people lined the sidewalk outside the state food stamp office for hours in the rain in DeKalb County Tuesday. Some had umbrellas, others got soaked. A backlog in the Georgia Food Stamp Program has caused big delays in approving applications and renewals, a Georgia...
buffalonynews.net
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
atlantafi.com
Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta
If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
discoveratlanta.com
Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall
Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
‘Atlanta’s Meteorologist’ Glenn Burns thrown retirement party by dozens of colleagues, friends
ATLANTA — At WSB-TV, Studio C is the second home of “Atlanta’s Meteorologist.”. “Please welcome Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns,” proclaimed Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, dozens of friends and colleagues, present and past, wished...
DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
AccessAtlanta
Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants
Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
justshortofcrazy.com
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
fox5atlanta.com
What to look for in suspicious traffic stops
Atlanta police release security footage of a man who allegedly toted a rifle and placed handcuffs on a motorist during a bogus traffic stop. That individual, who has no law enforcement authority, will have some explaining to do to a judge about exactly what he thought he was doing. So, how can you tell when a traffic stop is legitimate?
fox5atlanta.com
Grady asking for help identifying patient hit by car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking the public for help identifying a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Electric aircraft developer plans Covington factory with 1,000 jobs
Archer Aviation plans to build its first manufacturing plant in Covington.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta
Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Comments / 0