Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
ATLANTA, GA
californianewswire.com

World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta named 50th best city in the world, report says

ATLANTA — Out of all the cities in the world, Atlanta was named one of the best - number 50 on the list of 100 -- according to a Best Cities report. The report taglines the city in the trees as "ambitious and dripping with history, ATL is creating its future mid-flight." Diversity had a lot to do with the ranking of the city's "rich legacy of American civil rights."
ATLANTA, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantafi.com

Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta

If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall

Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants

Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

What to look for in suspicious traffic stops

Atlanta police release security footage of a man who allegedly toted a rifle and placed handcuffs on a motorist during a bogus traffic stop. That individual, who has no law enforcement authority, will have some explaining to do to a judge about exactly what he thought he was doing. So, how can you tell when a traffic stop is legitimate?
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grady asking for help identifying patient hit by car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking the public for help identifying a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
ATLANTA, GA
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
ATLANTA, GA

