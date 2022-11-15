ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

'It is not the law of Georgia now': Judge overturns state's abortion ban

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in effect since July.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy