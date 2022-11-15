Gone should be the days where the Colorado Rockies farm system is slept on, ranked poorly, or in general overlooked. The Rockies had a whopping 14 overall players across all minor leagues named Minor League All-Stars, tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for most in the league. The Rockies had at least one player from each league named an All-Star, and dominated the Low-A California League with five. Today we’re going to explore the accomplishments of our young All-Stars. There are a lot of familiar faces on the list of accolades: young men I’ve discussed at length before, players who made their big league debuts, and Arizona Fall League invitees. There are also some lesser known Rockies minor leaguers in their midst.

