Greenville, TX

ketr.org

I-30 traffic on east side of Greenville to be slowed by work on Sabine River bridge

If you travel between Greenville and Commerce on Interstate 30, you might want to allow for some extra travel time beginning this week and continuing through the holiday season. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that work is beginning today on the I-30 bridge over the Sabine River. That’s on the east side of Greenville, between Division Street and State Spur 302. Work will affect, at times, both eastbound and westbound traffic. Drivers can expect a temporary closure of one travel lane and a reduced speed limit of 65 mph. TxDOT says the project should be completed in February of 2023.
ketr.org

Nov. 4 tornado in Lamar County sent 11 to ER, destroyed or damaged 77 homes

In Lamar County, local officials are still reviewing the effects of the tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma earlier this month. The Paris News reports that 11 people were taken to a local emergency room as a result of injuries caused by the EF-4 tornado on Nov. 4. Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the Paris News that the tornado stayed on the ground for more than 25 miles and reached a width of three quarters of a mile. 77 homes in the county either sustained major damage or were destroyed. Blount said material donations to aid victims are being collected at CitySquareParis and monetary donations are being handled by the United Way. The storm system caused major damage in around Powderly, Paris, and Sulphur Springs, Elsewhere in Texas, Cason, Daingerfield, Athens, and New Boston also had major damage. There was one tonado-related death in Cason. In Oklahoma, the storms caused major damage inIdabel and there was one tornado-related death in nearby Pickens, Oklahoma.
KLTV

Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
ketr.org

Law enforcement training exercise to close Education Drive on TAMUC campus Thursday

A law enforcement training exercise has been scheduled for tomorrow on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. The A&M-Commerce Department of Emergency Management and Safety, in cooperation with the University Police Department and other Hunt County public safety agencies, will conduct an emergency management training exercise on Thursday at 2 p.m. on Education Drive at the Alpha Phi sorority house. The event will not disrupt classes or other university business, but Education Drive and its parking areas will be closed on Thursday. People are asked to avoid the area during the exercise.
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Historic Walk held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery

Historic Walk held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery Image LOCAL WALKERS — Hopkins County Genealogical Society members taking part in the Talking Tombstones History Walk in Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. Jan Stovall, event facilitator, Pat Goggans who portrayed Gladys May Studer, a young mother whose fascinating life story is woven into local lore. The annual event is a fundraiser for the local Genealogical Research Library, located inside the Sulphur Springs Public Library building. News Staff Tue, 11/15/2022 - 22:22 Body
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
ketr.org

Greenville ISD trustees identify discipline climate as problem for district

In Hunt County, this week’s Greenville school district board meeting included a discussion of student behavior. The Greenville Herald Banner reports a Greenville Independent School District substitute teacher told the board that administrators are insufficiently supportive of teachers when students are aggressive or threatening toward teachers. The substitute also described problems related to classes that don’t have assigned teachers. The Herald Banner also reports Greenville ISD deputy superintendent Wes Underwood presented some options for improving student behaviors. Several Greenville ISD trustees also expressed dissatisfaction with the discipline climate at Greenville ISD campuses.
WFAA

Why are catalytic converters being stolen in DFW at an alarming rate?

DALLAS — Watch Jobin Panicker's story on WFAA News at 10 p.m. The number of catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles is happening in North Texas at a staggering rate. John Hall with A-Affordable Storage has several boat and RV storage locations throughout Texas. Their locations have been hit at least 10 times since the beginning of the year.
Blue Ribbon News

UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence

ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
inForney.com

Terrell Police respond to fatality wreck

TERRELL, TEXAS — Terrell Police are investigating a wreck on Hwy 205 & Colquitt Road that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services received a 911 call to respond to a 4-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Hwy 205 just north of Colquitt Road.
