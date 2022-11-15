Read full article on original website
ketr.org
I-30 traffic on east side of Greenville to be slowed by work on Sabine River bridge
If you travel between Greenville and Commerce on Interstate 30, you might want to allow for some extra travel time beginning this week and continuing through the holiday season. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that work is beginning today on the I-30 bridge over the Sabine River. That’s on the east side of Greenville, between Division Street and State Spur 302. Work will affect, at times, both eastbound and westbound traffic. Drivers can expect a temporary closure of one travel lane and a reduced speed limit of 65 mph. TxDOT says the project should be completed in February of 2023.
ketr.org
Nov. 4 tornado in Lamar County sent 11 to ER, destroyed or damaged 77 homes
In Lamar County, local officials are still reviewing the effects of the tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma earlier this month. The Paris News reports that 11 people were taken to a local emergency room as a result of injuries caused by the EF-4 tornado on Nov. 4. Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the Paris News that the tornado stayed on the ground for more than 25 miles and reached a width of three quarters of a mile. 77 homes in the county either sustained major damage or were destroyed. Blount said material donations to aid victims are being collected at CitySquareParis and monetary donations are being handled by the United Way. The storm system caused major damage in around Powderly, Paris, and Sulphur Springs, Elsewhere in Texas, Cason, Daingerfield, Athens, and New Boston also had major damage. There was one tonado-related death in Cason. In Oklahoma, the storms caused major damage inIdabel and there was one tornado-related death in nearby Pickens, Oklahoma.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Richardson to replace nearly 50 trees on Main Street due to winter storm damage
Richardson officials are looking to replace Mexican sycamore trees and maple trees along Main Street in spring 2023. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson plans to replant 49 trees in the city’s Core District after they were damaged by a recent series of storms. The replacement program for the trees, which...
KLTV
Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
Driver OK after SUV veers off Highway 78 into the East Fork of the Trinity River
The driver is okay after his SUV crashed into the East Fork of the Trinity River in Collin County Tuesday. The SUV careened into the river off Highway 78 between Wylie and Lavon.
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
ketr.org
Law enforcement training exercise to close Education Drive on TAMUC campus Thursday
A law enforcement training exercise has been scheduled for tomorrow on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. The A&M-Commerce Department of Emergency Management and Safety, in cooperation with the University Police Department and other Hunt County public safety agencies, will conduct an emergency management training exercise on Thursday at 2 p.m. on Education Drive at the Alpha Phi sorority house. The event will not disrupt classes or other university business, but Education Drive and its parking areas will be closed on Thursday. People are asked to avoid the area during the exercise.
Historic Walk held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery
Historic Walk held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery Image LOCAL WALKERS — Hopkins County Genealogical Society members taking part in the Talking Tombstones History Walk in Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. Jan Stovall, event facilitator, Pat Goggans who portrayed Gladys May Studer, a young mother whose fascinating life story is woven into local lore. The annual event is a fundraiser for the local Genealogical Research Library, located inside the Sulphur Springs Public Library building. News Staff Tue, 11/15/2022 - 22:22 Body
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
McKinney National Airport gets approval to add new facility
McKinney National Airport will add a new facility in 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) McKinney National Airport will add a new 15,000-square-foot maintenance and storage facility next year. McKinney City Council gave the green light to engage Crossland Construction Company Inc. to design and construct the facility and provide construction manager...
EV Charger Manufacturer Selects Plano, Texas For First US Factory
SK Signet, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, will open a factory in Plano. The company will also conduct research for new equipment and personal customization at the new location. The factory is SK Signet’s first in the U.S. and according to a press release, it will align...
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
Dallas ranked among best cities in the world along with other Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?. One report not only ranked Dallas in this...
ketr.org
Greenville ISD trustees identify discipline climate as problem for district
In Hunt County, this week’s Greenville school district board meeting included a discussion of student behavior. The Greenville Herald Banner reports a Greenville Independent School District substitute teacher told the board that administrators are insufficiently supportive of teachers when students are aggressive or threatening toward teachers. The substitute also described problems related to classes that don’t have assigned teachers. The Herald Banner also reports Greenville ISD deputy superintendent Wes Underwood presented some options for improving student behaviors. Several Greenville ISD trustees also expressed dissatisfaction with the discipline climate at Greenville ISD campuses.
Why are catalytic converters being stolen in DFW at an alarming rate?
DALLAS — Watch Jobin Panicker's story on WFAA News at 10 p.m. The number of catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles is happening in North Texas at a staggering rate. John Hall with A-Affordable Storage has several boat and RV storage locations throughout Texas. Their locations have been hit at least 10 times since the beginning of the year.
UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Terrell Police respond to fatality wreck
TERRELL, TEXAS — Terrell Police are investigating a wreck on Hwy 205 & Colquitt Road that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services received a 911 call to respond to a 4-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Hwy 205 just north of Colquitt Road.
