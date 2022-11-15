ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

MSU marching band readies for Brawl of the Wild

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
KBZK News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijPRb_0jC5CgHe00

BOZEMAN — When you think of a Bobcat sporting event, it’s hard not to think—and hear— the sound of the Spirit of the West marching band. With College Gameday coming to Bozeman, the anticipation couldn’t be higher.

There's no opportunity on campus like performing with the marching band,” says Frank, a senior at MSU. “You know you really get to channel your energy — and the blue and gold that runs through your veins and help support all the athletic teams.”

Frank has been a member of the Spirit of the West for four years, and as a senior and drum line major he is eager to step out onto the field to play with his fellow members, especially with the national attention.

“It's a big thing to have that national attention coming into this stadium, and really show all the great things that we're doing here in Bozeman — not only with the football team and all the games we've been winning — but all the other things that MSU has to offer, including what we're doing here with the Spirit of the West,” says Frank.

Frank is not the only member of the band excited about the annual brawl, Silas and Grace are as well.

“I'm just excited, Cat-Griz last year was crazy, and I know it'll be even crazier this weekend,” says Grace, a sophomore and Field leader. “I've only ever seen it in the Griz stadium, and this stadium will just be ringing — with us and everyone else — and I’m just so excited and I know the band is too.”

When Silas heard that the popular pre-game show was heading to MSU, he was stoked!

“It’s something very special, I’m so excited for the privilege to be here for that!” says Silas.

The rivalry, pre-game show, and performing on the field as a team is something that these band members will hold with them for years to come.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana senior captains share what the Brawl of the Wild means to them

MISSOULA – It's business as usual for the Montana Grizzlies football team on Brawl of the Wild week. There’ll be little discussion of the opponent and certainly no discussion of external factors like ESPN’s College GameDay being hosted from Bozeman. “Let’s talk about the game, I don’t...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game

The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Fresh snowfall on the way!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
BIG SKY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately

A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy