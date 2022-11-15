Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
CBS Sports
Ranking Justin Verlander's free agency landing spots, including Astros return and Gerrit Cole reunion
Justin Verlander won his third career Cy Young Award Wednesday night after a season that saw him post a career-best 220 ERA+ in 28 starts. Verlander, who put forth that effort as a member of the Houston Astros, just so happens to be a free agent now. Tomorrow's price, you can rest assured, is not the same as today's price.
CBS Sports
Yankees, Anthony Rizzo agree to multi-year deal in MLB free agency, per report
The New York Yankees and free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo have agreed to a multi-year deal in free agency, reports Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo spent nearly 10 years with the Cubs -- after a quick stint in San Diego -- before being traded to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline. He then went back to the Yankees on a one-year deal before 2022 and hit .224/.338/.480 (131 OPS+) with 21 doubles, 32 homers, 75 RBI, 77 runs and 2.3 WAR. The 32 home runs tied a career high and he flashed his customary leather at first base.
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Undergoes hernia surgery
Maldonado underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado played through the injury late in the year, though you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell based on his numbers. His 85 wRC+ in the second half wasn't a strong mark, though it was much better than his 61 wRC+ in the first half. Whether or not the defense-first catcher's spring preparation will be affected by his recovery remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets looking for starting pitching, including Justin Verlander; Jesse Winker could leave Seattle
Tuesday is an important date on the offseason calendar. It is the deadline for the 14 eligible free agents to accept or reject the $19.65 million qualifying offer. Once the deadline passes, the free agent market should begin to heat up. Until then, here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors. Mets...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
CBS Sports
Royals announce plans to move to new ballpark in downtown Kansas City
Kauffman Stadium has been home to the Kansas City Royals since 1973 and it'll remain their home through most of the 2020s. Royals ownership has plans for a new park, though. On Tuesday, in a letter to fans, Royals owner John Sherman revealed plans to build a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City -- or "close to it" -- and surround it with a "ballpark district."
CBS Sports
Rockies' Riley Pint: Joins 40-man roster
Pint was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Tuesday. Pint, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, stepped away from baseball in 2021 after significant struggles, but he rejoined the Rockies in March of 2022 and had some success as a reliever at Double-A and Triple-A. Now 25 years old, the former starter will focus on honing his command in order to contribute to the big-league bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: DFA'd by Miami
Diaz was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Diaz appeared in 46 games over the final two months of the season, but he was unable to take advantage of the playing time with a .518 OPS and 30.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: DFA'd by Arizona
Luplow was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Luplow was acquired by Arizona in November 2021, and he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster since he struggled to a .176/.274/.361 slash line in 83 games during his first season in the desert.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
MLive.com
Clarkston’s offense continues to roll as unfamiliar Caledonia awaits in semifinals
CLARKSTON -- Ethan Eriksen remembers being at Ford Field nine years ago when the Clarkston football team won its first Division 1 state championship in 2013. Just nine years old, Clark marveled as Clarkston’s dominant senior running back named Ethan Eriksen bulldozed his way to 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 32-14 win over Detroit Catholic Central.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: DFA'd by Miami
Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Hernandez opened 2022 in Miami's starting rotation but was demoted to the minors in June. He started in 10 of 20 appearances and finished with a 6.35 ERA across 62.1 innings, so the Marlins decided not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Not practicing, may sit Week 11
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Robinson (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson will sit out after Daboll said the rookie's hamstring tightened up on him during Wednesday's practice, resulting in the wideout being listed as a limited participant on the Giants' first Week 11 injury report. Given that Robinson already missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury and now isn't practicing on account of the hamstring issue, he may have a tough time gaining clearance for Sunday's game against the Lions. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) could also be in danger of missing that contest, potentially leaving the Giants with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and Richie James as the available options in an already weak receiver room.
Gladwin Looks to Make History in the Final Four
GLADWIN – The Flying G’s won the regional championship for the first time since 1998, but they look to keep marking up the record books and win Gladwin’s first ever semifinal. “This class has completely changed the culture,” said head coach Marc Jarstfer. ” I mean, there’s...
CBS Sports
NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering
With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
saturdaytradition.com
Mady Sissoko draws front-page honors from Detroit newspaper for performance in upset of Kentucky
Mady Sissoko came up big-time on Tuesday night. Michigan State basketball just might have found what the Spartans have been missing with confidence on the floor and of course, an upset. On Tuesday night, MSU took on No. 4 Kentucky for the annual Champions Classic in Indianapolis securing the win,...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
