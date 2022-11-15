Read full article on original website
Now that free agency has begun, rosters have been protected, and contracts are being tendered, the hot stove continues to heat up across the league. As Rockies fans, we’ve grown accustomed to offseasons full of little to no action, fairly inconsequential action, or moves that make you question the reality that we are living in now. Thirsty for content, we begin to speculate and theorize, like many fans do, of things we would like to see the team do.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones...
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo; Joc Pederson accepts Giants' qualifying offer
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer declined it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
Brewers Select Brice Turang and Abner Uribe
The Brewers announced that they have selected a couple of players to their 40-man roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe. Turang was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2018 (21st overall) out of Santiago High School in...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Riley Pint: Joins 40-man roster
Pint was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Tuesday. Pint, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, stepped away from baseball in 2021 after significant struggles, but he rejoined the Rockies in March of 2022 and had some success as a reliever at Double-A and Triple-A. Now 25 years old, the former starter will focus on honing his command in order to contribute to the big-league bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Royals announce plans to move to new ballpark in downtown Kansas City
Kauffman Stadium has been home to the Kansas City Royals since 1973 and it'll remain their home through most of the 2020s. Royals ownership has plans for a new park, though. On Tuesday, in a letter to fans, Royals owner John Sherman revealed plans to build a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City -- or "close to it" -- and surround it with a "ballpark district."
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Undergoes hernia surgery
Maldonado underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado played through the injury late in the year, though you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell based on his numbers. His 85 wRC+ in the second half wasn't a strong mark, though it was much better than his 61 wRC+ in the first half. Whether or not the defense-first catcher's spring preparation will be affected by his recovery remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Avoids arbitration with Royals
O'Hearn agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration. O'Hearn, 29, has been a below-replacement-level player in the majors in each of the last four seasons, so it's a little surprising that he's sticking around on a big-league pact. Last year he saw time at first base, designated hitter and right field. O'Hearn is a career .219/.293/.390 hitter in 342 games and has been worth -1.4 fWAR over that time.
Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni,...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
Cleveland Guardians Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
The Cleveland Guardians have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Guardians have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dom Nunez: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Nunez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday. Nunez was claimed off waivers by San Francisco last week, but he had only a brief stay on the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old played in only 14 games for the Rockies last season and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a .223/.319/.360 slash line in 285 plate appearances.
Purple Row
Where the Rockies stand after last week’s roster moves
It’s the middle of November, the offseason is in full swing, and teams are beginning to make moves to start forming next season’s roster. The Rockies are off to a hot start making moves, re-signing players, and hiring new coaches. In case you missed last week transactions, here is a quick overview of the moves made.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
Arizona outrighted Middleton (toe) to Triple-A Reno on Nov. 3. Middleton lost his spot on the 40-man roster heading into the start of free agency after turning in a 5.29 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 17 innings with the big club in 2022. He finished the season on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left big toe, but the injury shouldn't be anything that affects his availability for spring training.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
