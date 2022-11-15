ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS Sports

Gonzaga vs. Texas score, takeaways: No. 11 Longhorns go off, hand No. 2 Zags worst loss since 2014

Texas christened its brand new Moody Center arena on Wednesday night with a momentous victory in its first major test against a ranked opponent since the venue's opening earlier this year. Behind a career night from Tyrese Hunter, who finished with 26 points, the Longhorns downed No. 2 Gonzaga in a 93-74 beatdown, showcasing their strengths as one of the best -- and most entertaining -- teams in college basketball.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars

Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Kirby scores 16 as Portland St. defeats Evergreen St. 113-40

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isiah Kirby's 16 points helped Portland State defeat Evergreen State 113-40 on Wednesday. Kirby also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker recorded 15 points and was 6-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance). Jayden Upshaw...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Vikings' Patrick Peterson called his game-winning OT interception of Josh Allen: 'I am going to go pick this'

Every Tuesday, eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden discuss what's happening in the NFL world on and off the field. This week, Peterson broke down some of the biggest moments from the Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory at the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a game he sealed with his second interception of quarterback Josh Allen. Watch the Nov. 15 edition of "All Things Covered" here to hear Peterson analyze the "Game of the Year".
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery

Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Lakers' preference is to see Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant play before making roster changes, per report

The 3-10 Los Angeles Lakers have been perpetual trade candidates since this offseason, but given all of the injuries they have dealt with thus far this season, a more immediate option would have always been a free-agent addition. The Lakers have worked out Moe Harkless, Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell during the season, but thus far, have signed no new players to their roster since opening night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday

Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Left off injury report

Bertans (knee) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets. Bertans seems poised to make his season debut against the Rockets after returning to practice Monday. While it is unclear what exactly Bertans' role will be, he will likely land close to last season, when he averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 13.9 minutes across 22 games following a trade from the Wizards to the Mavericks.
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss

Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report

The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Fourth straight double-double

Turner posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Hornets. Turner scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds. He was quiet after that outside of his two blocks on Kelly Oubre in the third quarter, going just 1-of-1 from the field while also making both of his free-throws for four second-half points. Turner has now recorded a double-double in four consecutive games while also reaching the 20-point mark in two of those contests.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

