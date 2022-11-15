Read full article on original website
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?
The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
Robert Griffin III Says Tua Tagovailoa Is A Top 5 Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of a breakout season. While some people around the NFL world still aren’t sold on him, others are really to call him one of the best quarterbacks in football. Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III fits into the second category.
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Not practicing, may sit Week 11
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Robinson (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson will sit out after Daboll said the rookie's hamstring tightened up on him during Wednesday's practice, resulting in the wideout being listed as a limited participant on the Giants' first Week 11 injury report. Given that Robinson already missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury and now isn't practicing on account of the hamstring issue, he may have a tough time gaining clearance for Sunday's game against the Lions. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) could also be in danger of missing that contest, potentially leaving the Giants with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and Richie James as the available options in an already weak receiver room.
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
Texans Waive WR Tyron Johnson
Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had...
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
Saints Sign Four Players To Practice Squad
Johnson, 30, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million. The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans in...
