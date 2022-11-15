Read full article on original website
Related
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron shows utmost class in viral moment during game against Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron showed the top-level class he’s always been known for when he checked in on the health of an opposing player’s wife prior to a faceoff in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. At first glance, the now...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More
Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Have 3 Good Options if Head Coach Boudreau is Fired
It appears it’s not a matter of if, but when head coach Bruce Boudreau is fired. This after a monster season in 2021-22 that saw the Vancouver Canucks go 32-15-10 with him behind the bench following a slow 8-15-2 start under Travis Green. But that was then and this is now, and the Canucks are struggling to keep their heads above water in 2022-23 with the same coach that fans lovingly chanted “Bruce there it is!” after every goal/win last season.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Winterhawks with 6th in a row, snap Calgary’s streak
The Portland Winterhawks had one of their best wins of the young season Tuesday night, beating the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 at the Coliseum. It’s Portland’s 6th win in a row, and it snapped Calgary’s 7-game winning streak. They won without having to rely on their power play,...
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
Yardbarker
Todd Bertuzzi talks about playing in West Coast Express era and how hockey is producing more teams like the early 2000s Canucks
Since he joined the Vancouver Canucks in a 1998 trade that sent Trevor Linden to the Islanders, Todd Bertuzzi has seen the team and the city change a lot. Bertuzzi made an appearance on Canucks Conversation on Wednesday to talk about his time as a Canuck, what it was like playing in the middle of the Dead Puck Era and how the game has evolved since his playing days.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
Forsberg, Senators send Sabres to seventh straight loss 4-1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Austin Watson, Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, and Tim Stutzle added an empty-net goal. “It brings a lot of confidence,” Forsberg said. “The points haven’t gone our way so far so we have to keep building on it, trust the process and trust our game and stick with it no matter what happens and just keep on working.” Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres, who lost their seventh straight game.
FOX Sports
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Not close to returning
According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Andersen (lower body) isn't close to returning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen has already missed four games with his lower-body injury, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov should continue to split the goaltending duties for the Hurricanes until Andersen is cleared to play.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect a prospect from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
When was the last time an NFL game was moved due to snow?
The Buffalo Bills chose to move Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit, but this isn’t the first time the team had to move a game to Ford Field due to snow.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Riley Pint: Joins 40-man roster
Pint was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Tuesday. Pint, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, stepped away from baseball in 2021 after significant struggles, but he rejoined the Rockies in March of 2022 and had some success as a reliever at Double-A and Triple-A. Now 25 years old, the former starter will focus on honing his command in order to contribute to the big-league bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: DFA'd by Arizona
Luplow was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Luplow was acquired by Arizona in November 2021, and he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster since he struggled to a .176/.274/.361 slash line in 83 games during his first season in the desert.
Comments / 0