ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Revisiting State That Gave Them a QB, Huskies Offer Indiana Receiver

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lxVJ_0jC5CQ6u00

The University of Washington football team pulled a quarterback out of Indiana and, by all accounts, that's worked out well.

How about a wide receiver?

On Tuesday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters — with increasingly more to sell each week to a wider range of national prospects — offered a scholarship to Mylan Graham, a 4-star wide receiver from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Class of 2024.

Should he ultimately decide to come to Montlake, Michael Penix Jr., the former Indiana Hoosier turned Husky, will be long gone by then, looking for NFL success similar to what he's experienced in a purple uniform.

Yet there's no reason why DeBoer's offense doesn't have a new trigger man who's been groomed to keep the high-octane offense coming when it's time for Graham to choose a college destination.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Graham plays for New Haven High, which is near the Indiana-Ohio state line. He finished up his junior for a 5-5 team with 57 catches for 1,199 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also played defense for the Bulldogs and intercepted a pair of opposing passes.

The Huskies will find there's a lot of competition for this Fort Wayne speedster, especially in the heart of Big Ten country.

Graham holds 15 offers, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue and Tennessee among his many choices.

Considered an excellent route runner, the pass-catcher received his first scholarship proposal from the Buckeyes, who are 150 miles away from his hometown.

Yet with the Huskies ranking among the nation's top passers and receivers, Graham might have to give them a long look.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
HuskyMaven

Huskies Continue to Climb AP Rankings, Highest Since 2018

Kalen DeBoer's resurgent University of Washington football team, after winning its fifth consecutive game, continued its climb up the AP rankings, advancing to No. 12. The Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12) jumped three spots to its highest ranking in four seasons since it was No. 7 midway through the 2018 season.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Look Who shares the UW Lead in Interceptions

For all the hard lessons learned by young University of Washington defensive backs this season, Makell Esteen has been one of those guys who's made the homework sessions pay off. He's a redshirt freshman safety, someone who's played in seven of 11 games as a reserve, and, get this, Esteen...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

UW Extends Kalen DeBoer's Contract Through 2028

Almost exactly a year go, Kalen DeBoer was hired as the University of Washington football coach and remarked at the time that he viewed this as a long-term job. On Tuesday, the athletic department announced that DeBoer — after leading the Huskies to a 9-2 season entering the Apple Cup against Washington State — has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, one that will pay him $4.2 million beginning next year and give him a $1 million raise.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy