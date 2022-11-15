Bolingbrook bank robbed by 3 men who tied up workers, FBI says

Police are searching for three armed robbers who held up a bank in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning and tied up the bank employees.

According to the FBI, three men armed with handguns entered the Huntington Bank on Quadrangle Drive just before 10 a.m., demanded cash and then tied up employees before making their getaway. No one was seriously hurt.

Hours after the bank robbery, employees and investigators remained inside collecting evidence. Customers who were unaware of the robbery came by all day to find the bank closed.

"It is inconvenient," customer Pete Stern said. "I gotta run someplace else, but I'm glad no one was hurt. I can deal with the inconvenience, I'm just glad everyone is safe."

The FBI released images of the suspects who were all wearing masks. Investigators said they were all dressed differently, including one who was wearing a mail carrier uniform complete with a mail bag.

After tying up the employees, they all got into one vehicle and sped away. Police warned neighboring businesses to lock their doors. Customers say this is highly unusual for this area.

"I've lived here my whole life and I feel safe," customer Lindsay Pina said. "Just hearing what happened here is very surprising to me."

According to the FBI, this is it the second bank robbery in the last several days in this neighborhood. Robbers hit the Bank of America branch just down the street on Saturday.

The FBI is asking anyone who may recognize the photos to contact them.