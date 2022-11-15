Read full article on original website
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
Interstate 81 northbound traffic diverted at Exit 69
BLOUNTVILLE — As of just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Interstate 81 northbound traffic was still being diverted at Exit 69, the Blountville exit, because of an overturned tractor trailer at Mile Marker 71. Mark Nagi of TDOT posted the information on Twitter about 5:45 p.m. A motorist reported the...
THP charges driver in crash that injured 4 people
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — EMS transported four people to the hospital after an SUV reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states that a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Highway 394 failed to stop at […]
25-Year-Old Michael Vasquez-Carreno Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chuckey Pike (Chuckey Pike, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident happened in the area of 3080 Chuckey Pike at around 5:40 a.m. According to a THP crash report, Limestone resident Michael Vasquez-Carreno, 25 was traveling south on Chuckey Pike in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road.
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
Victims of fatal JC gas station crash identified
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a Road Runner Market.
Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
GCSD: Armed suspect steals cash, forces workers into cooler
Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
Crews near end of underground utility work in first phase of Walnut Street project
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than a year since work began to revitalize Johnson City’s Walnut Street corridor, not much looks different other than dug up streets. It may look like little progress has been made, but that’s because most of the work is underground. Johnson...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police …. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory over...
Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect captured
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning that a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle is in custody. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of Industrial Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting […]
Historic marker stolen in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WCYB) — A memorial to mark the lynching of Dave Hurst was placed along Old Highway 23 in September. Now, only a pole is left. To have the marker installed was a celebratory time for a very dark time in our history," Preston Mitchell with the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition said.
CSX Santa Train to return this weekend, celebrating 80th anniversary
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — "We love being able to come out into the community and serve the community," said Angela Costa with the CSX Santa Train. That's what the Santa Train does, and that's what we've been doing for 80 years and we're just so excited to be back to serve this wonderful community."
Car catches fire in Castlewood High School student parking lot
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle caught fire outside a Southwest Virginia High School Monday morning, according to the Castlewood Fire & Rescue, Inc. A social media post from the rescue team stated that around 11:38 a.m., crews were called to Castlewood High School due to a vehicle catching fire in the student parking lot. […]
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
