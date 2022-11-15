ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond animal rescue to be evicted after city finds structural issues

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 1 day ago
Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond are scheduled to be removed from their building after the city found serious structural issues, according to the organization.

The sudden relocation has found the group with no viable place to relocate, and has forced the group to sell the majority of their furniture and equipment immediately.

According to Motley Zoo, the building was deemed unsafe for continued use and was a difficult decision for the city.

Motley Zoo said the city had no plans for them to leave, but now their building is slated for demolition in January.

A building next door was available at an affordable rate. However, the lifespan of that building is limited, as it is scheduled to be demolished for a planned high-rise apartment building.

Motley Zoo Animal Rescue is a volunteer and foster-based no-kill nonprofit and have been based out of their Redmond location since 2013.

Services and operations at the Redmond location are set to close on Dec. 15 and their deadline to vacate is Jan. 18.

Motley Zoo asks if anyone has a location available, to contact them at 206-453-8480.

Additionally, they are fundraising to help them out during this difficult time.

Information on how to donate can be found here.

