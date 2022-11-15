Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
South Bend offers gap funding to developers in support of urban neighborhoods
The City of South Bend has unveiled two new development initiatives, with the goal of supporting urban neighborhoods. The Scattered Infill Development focuses on properties that work for a range of developments, from high density housing to industrial. The South Bend Infill Development is for infill housing on vacant land....
22 WSBT
Two businesses lost to early morning fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large, early morning fire in South Bend is under investigation and the building seems like a total loss. Fire needs two things... something to burn and oxygen. What was inside this building on Longley Avenue was a perfect recipe for the large fire.
22 WSBT
"Warm Up Marshall County" coat drive partners with Once Upon a Child
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — An annual coat drive has been helping to keep kids warm for almost a quarter century and is now making a difference with a new partner. "Warm Up Marshall County" started 24 years ago when Steve Keiser saw two kids walking to school in freezing temperatures without coats.
22 WSBT
Road crews ready for snow and leaves
With snow back in the area, South Bend's leaf pickup program has been halted, temporarily. For now, resources are being shifted to plowing and snow removal. After this weekend’s snowfall, the city of South Bend had to quickly change from leaf pickup to snow removal. Luckily, this year, the...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka ice rink and trail ready for Mishawaka's Winterfest
The wait is almost over... Mishawaka will open its new ice rink and trail in just a couple of weeks. The city is putting the finishing touches on the Ironworks Ice Rink now. It sits in downtown Mishawaka near Beutter Park. The official grand opening is December 3rd during Winterfest.
22 WSBT
A thank you 24 years in the making
South Bend. Ind. — Police officers have responded to multiple calls every day. They deal with the biggest emergencies. And over time, events tend to blur together. But for the people they help, it's an unforgettable memory. At only three years of age a little boy was wandering in...
22 WSBT
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
22 WSBT
Update: Charges filed against semi driver who hit school bus
According to Captain Brad Kellar of the Warsaw Police Department, charges have officially been filed against Victor Santos following the school bus vs. semi crash on November 12. Santos is charged with:. 4 counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury While Operating a Vehicle, a level 5 felony. 22 counts of...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning continues as lake effect snow accumulates
A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana until 10am Thursday. Bands of moderate to heavy lake effect snow will continue overnight through Thursday. This will cause very slick travel conditions, and at times produce low visibility.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: 5-year-old injured after accidentally shooting himself
Elkhart, Ind. — Elkhart Police said a five-year-old accidentally shot himself this morning. Officers responded to a dispatch this morning in the 400 block of E Simonton St. in Elkhart. Police say a five-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm inside the home. Medics...
22 WSBT
Laszewski, Wertz lead Notre Dame past S. Indiana 82-70
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame beat Southern Indiana 82-70 on Wednesday night to improve to 3-0. Its the best start in 5 seasons for the Irish. Trey Wertz led Notre Dame with 20 points, including three 3-point field goals. Nate Laszewski added 18 points, on a night where all five starters scored in double figures.
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued
A WINTER STORM WARNING will go in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana from 4am Wednesday until 10am Thursday. Heavy, wet lake effect snow will develop late tonight and continue through Thursday morning. 4-6" of snow will...
22 WSBT
Eddies returning to the MHSAA Semifinals for the sixth time in seven years
Edwardsburg, Mich. (WSBT) — The streak continues for Edwardsburg football. They're heading to the MHSAA State Semifinals for the sixth time in the last seven years. On Monday, the Eddies spent time watching film and stretching for what will be a tense matchup with a Grand Rapids South Christian, a team they're quite familiar with.
22 WSBT
Braden Lenzy performance vs. Navy a product of 'working tirelessly'
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — It swept national highlights this weekend as one of the best catches of the college football season:. Braden Lenzy pinning the ball against his defender for a Notre Dame touchdown. His season may have gotten off to a slow start, but the graduate senior...
Comments / 0