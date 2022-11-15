Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans put on red alert Rockstar drop map size clue
Rockstar Games has opened the door to a feature that could give GTA 6 fans an idea of how big the next map will be. The game developers have been keeping their cards firmly to their chest since announcing GTA 6 was in development back in February, where they broke a record on Twitter for interactions.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players furious over “garbage” PUBG-style looting system
The new Warzone 2 looting system is already causing a lot of problems within the Call of Duty community, with many of the playerbase calling for changes. Being able to loot quickly and efficiently in Warzone 2 can give you a huge advantage in any battle royale game, especially when hot dropping into highly contested areas. However, one of the biggest changes in the game is the way players pick up loot in Warzone 2.
Gamespot
Everyone Finally Owns GTA 5, Apparently
It looks like Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is finally slowing down in terms of its sales pace. For parent company Take-Two's latest quarter (July-September), GTA V shipped fewer than 1 million units. Back in August 2022, Take-Two announced that GTA V had shipped 170 million copies worldwide, and the...
Warzone 2 befuddles players by requiring the Modern Warfare 2 launcher
Pre-loads have already proven confusing
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Reportedly Said Nah To An Enimem-Led ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Movie
It probably would have sucked. The post HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Reportedly Said Nah To An Enimem-Led ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Movie appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
dexerto.com
Can you change perks in Warzone 2? All Perk Packages
Warzone 2 is finally here, bringing with it a fresh new host of features and gameplay changes. One of these is the Modern Warfare 2 perk packages, brought into the CoD battle royale realm, but how do you change your perks in Warzone 2?. Perks are an all-important factor in...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 battle pass guide
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is packed to the brim with customizable content. Like many games on the market right now, there are several ways to acquire new skins, attachments, banners, and player models. Modern Warfare 2 gives fans the option of acquiring items through purchase in the store,...
dexerto.com
How to play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck: Best settings & more
Warzone 2 has launched, and we’ve worked out how to get the game running on Steam Deck. There’s some good news, bad news, and a workaround. Call of Duty releases doesn’t stop at Modern Warfare 2 this year, as the sequel to Warzone releases today. While the full game has done absolute gangbusters, the appetite for the battle royale chaos lingers. However, will it run on the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld?
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player stopped by police after scanning Pokestops at local park
A Pokemon Go player was left feeling embarrassed after they were stopped by police officers after scanning Pokestops in their local park during the recent Team Go Rocket event. Back in December 2021, Pokemon Go launched the ability to power up Pokestops and gyms around the world by scanning their...
dexerto.com
CoD expert reveals huge audio change in Modern Warfare 2 patch
Buried in the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes, Activision “improved footstep audio,” but CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed a much different story. One of the biggest complaints from Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta was “loud” footstep audio. The community also voiced concerns over Dead Silence’s conversion to a Field Upgrade instead of a loadout perk.
dexerto.com
Microsoft cuts $50 off the Xbox Series S for Black Friday
Microsoft’s tiny Xbox Series S is the perfect way to get into the current generation, without having to break the bank doing so. The Xbox Series S is probably our favorite of the consoles right now. Its small size, access to Game Pass, and affordable price makes it one of the best ways to play games at the moment.
dexerto.com
Higround signs 100 Thieves’ Kyedae to Board of Creators
Higround has just signed their second content creator to their board of creators, and this time it’s 100 Thieves’ very own Kyedae. Over the last year or so, Higround’s popularity has skyrocketed with creators around the world with more and more streamers using their high-quality product. Higround...
dexerto.com
Best team for the Element Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Element Cup Remix has arrived in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the top recommendations to help you emerge victoriously. Alongside the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the Pokemon Go Battle League regularly introduces unique or remixed cups to give players a fresh challenge when battling other trainers.
dexerto.com
League of Legends Eternals Series 2 finally launches after lengthy wait
League of Legends’ controversial stat-tracker, Eternals, is finally launching Series 2 in Season 13. New trackers are live as of LoL patch 12.22, nearly three years after Series 1’s launch. Eternals were first introduced to League of Legends in 2019 and were met with much criticism. The stat...
dexerto.com
Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities
You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers demand Niantic change wild spawns
Pokemon Go trainers are demanding Niantic provide more variety to the game’s wild spawns, calling them “useless” and “repetitive.”. Over the last few years, Pokemon Go has greatly increased the available ‘mon in the game. And with Gen 9 about to be released, it’s only going to grow even more.
Comments / 0