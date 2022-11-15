ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado

Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes passed on Wednesday, with all ballots required to be counted by Friday.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office.The race could head to an automatic recount if either candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent. A recount must be completed by 13...
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
Business Insider

GOP campaign veterans call Rick Scott one of the worst reelection chairs in modern history after 2022 midterms flop: 'Leave the national political arena to the grown ups'

Senate reelection chair Rick Scott is taking heat for not delivering during the midterm elections. "It will take years to undo Rick Scott's mistakes," a former NRSC aide said of the 2022 cycle. Scott seemingly still wants to challenge Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for control of the caucus. Three former...
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
NBC News

McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader, defeating challenger Rick Scott

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was re-elected as Republican leader Wednesday, defeating a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida that reflects growing anxiety within the party after it underperformed in the midterm elections. McConnell spokesman David Popp confirmed the secret-ballot victory. Sen. Mike Braun,...
TheDailyBeast

Mitch McConnell Easily Bests Rick Scott in Senate Leadership Election

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will remain the Senate GOP leader after Republicans voted overwhelmingly to keep him in his position after the party’s major midterm losses. Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) had challenged McConnell for his position—becoming the very first person to do so since McConnell took on the role in 2007—and other senators had tried pushing back the vote. “We underperformed among independents and moderates because their impression of many of the people in our party in leadership roles is that there’s chaos, negativity, excessive attacks—and it frightened independent and moderate Republican voters,” McConnell said on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
WCIA

IL Senate passes bill requiring to divest from Russia

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate has passed a bill that would show support Ukraine by removing any financial sources the state supports. The bill aims to remove any kind of financial relationship the state has with Russia to respond to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Some ways the proposed law would cut ties […]
