Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will remain the Senate GOP leader after Republicans voted overwhelmingly to keep him in his position after the party’s major midterm losses. Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) had challenged McConnell for his position—becoming the very first person to do so since McConnell took on the role in 2007—and other senators had tried pushing back the vote. “We underperformed among independents and moderates because their impression of many of the people in our party in leadership roles is that there’s chaos, negativity, excessive attacks—and it frightened independent and moderate Republican voters,” McConnell said on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO