ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama State House leaders outline party priorities ahead of next session

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzZtX_0jC5B2Dk00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — New legislative leaders for both parties say they hope to address issues brought up since the last Alabama session ended.

That includes the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June. Alabama’s abortion law took effect shortly after, banning the procedure in nearly all cases except for when the mother’s life is at risk.

Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges

Democratic Caucus Chair Barbara Drummond hopes to see bipartisan compromise when it comes to voting on exceptions.

“We will certainly be looking at some from our caucus to do the exception for rape and incest, because certainly we know that those instances will come up,” Drummond (D- Mobile) said.

New House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen says streamlining the adoption process will be a top priority for Republicans.

“At the end of the day, if we have more adoptions in the future, we need to make sure that process is smooth and the best process it can possibly be,” Stadthagen (R- Hartselle) said.

Stadthagen also says helping Alabamians struggling financially is another goal, whether through tax relief or other initiatives.

Alabama man sentenced to death over jury’s wish seeks execution stay

“We’ve got several legislators that are talking about how we can relieve the pressure of what they’re experiencing right now, and I think that’s going to be on the table when we get in session,” Stadthagen said.

Drummond says Democrats plan to prioritize education as well as health care, which she says has an impact on so many other things.

“When you look at everything and all the threads in Alabama from the business environment, economics to education, the thread in all of those is health care,” Drummond said.

The party breakdown in the House after last week’s election is 77 Republicans and 28 Democrats.

Leaders were recently elected during private caucus meetings, but official leadership elections will take place during the legislature’s organizational session in January.

The session officially starts in March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama to leave voter registration partnership

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will withdraw from a 32-state voter registration partnership, the incoming secretary of state announced on Wednesday, a decision that drew sharp criticism from his outgoing counterpart. Republican Wes Allen, who will be sworn in as secretary of state in January, said he sent a letter announcing the state will end […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama prepares for execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Barring further action by a court or Gov. Kay Ivey, the state of Alabama is scheduled put Kenneth Eugene Smith to death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row is located. More recent […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

How long can ‘execution team’ needle Kenneth Smith before violating the constitution? Alabama won’t say.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A lawyer representing the State of Alabama would not say how long the “execution team” inside Holman Correctional Facility could prod Kenneth Eugene Smith in an attempt to establish vein access before it would violate the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. In a court hearing Wednesday, federal appeals […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Operation Iron Ruck to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s biggest rivals are teaming up to raise awareness for veterans’ suicide prevention. Operation Iron Ruck brings together student veterans at the University of Alabama and Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. From Nov. 23 to 26 leading up to the Iron Bowl, veterans will march 151 miles from […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama NFIB encourages shopping small with holiday spending season underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. The Alabama Retail Association estimates the state will see about $18 billion in holiday spending this year, a 5% increase from last year. Small businesses like Apropos Accessories in Montgomery are getting ready for […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi River rising after record lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

St. Clair County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night. According to officers, Kian McLoughlin, 16, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’7″, 205 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a hoodie, […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy