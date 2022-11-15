ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

FOX54 News

Holiday events across the Tennessee Valley

Holiday cheer is being spread across the Tennessee Valley with events for everyone to enjoy. The holiday season is here! Find a local event to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, ice skate, or even meet Santa Claus. Colbert County Events in Leighton. LaGrange College Site Park’s Christmas in the...
ROGERSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Tennessee Valley holiday fun for you and your pets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Holiday fun in the Tennessee Valley is going to the dogs...and cats. Humans aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit. Check out these pet-friendly events:. Head over to the Huntsville Humane Society Three Tails Resale, located at 650 Pratt Ave. NW, Huntsville, on Saturday,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater 2023 lineup? 10 artists we’d love to see perform in year two

What’s Orion Amphitheater going to do for an encore?. The Huntsville venue’s debut season of concerts in 2022 brought unprecedented music buzz to an Alabama city previously known for NASA engineering and Space Camp. Orion’s classic-coliseum-meets-modern-optimization design and punch-above-its-weight-class lineup drew coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone and Wall Street Journal.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’

For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL

Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Santa’s Workshop Vintage Market returns this weekend

Santa’s Workshop Vintage Market returns this weekend to Sparkman Civic Center. The event has not been held since 2019 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is an upscale market featuring vendors selling vintage home décor, boutique clothing, handmade goods and unique finds. Organizers say here is something for everyone at Santa’s Workshop.
HARTSELLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Nov. 16

Chubbles is a funny, quirky bundle of energy. He is learning to walk on a leash and he loves belly rubs. He is about a year old and weighs around 20 pounds. He is short and stocky. His adoption fee is $110. Adopt your new best friend today by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, located at 1314 Industrial Drive.
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado: 33 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
