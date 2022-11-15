Read full article on original website
Curvy NJ art teacher makes first TV appearance since calls for her firing
PENNSAUKEN — A New Jersey educator with an eye-catching figure who went viral for photos of her tight-fitting apparel in the classroom has made her first television appearance and released her first children's book. Roxsana Diaz is an elementary school art teacher in Pennsauken. She's known to her students...
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.
The USS Eldridge (seen in 1944) was allegedly the site of some U.S. Navy experiments in time travel.How Stuff Works. The Philadelphia Experiment. Did it really happen? Was it a government cover up? Or just a really good fiction story that makes up for a really good sci-fi film? Today we are going to dig into the story behind the USS Eldridge and what is said to have happened in 1944. From a ship completely disappearing to ship members being fused to the ship. This story has been around for a long time, but always seems to be pushed into the dark.
Another ‘racist’ statue could be toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga
It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ
Days after Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania clinched major wins for governor and U.S. Senate — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly considered sending another bus of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers to arrive in a far-away locale. This time, according to Axios, the planned destination for migrants could be Philadelphia.
Review: ‘The Revolutionary’ chronicles key Founding Father
“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown and Co.) Aside from the namesake beer, Samuel Adams in many ways feels like the forgotten Founding Father. Despite his contributions, no biography was written about him until about six decades after his death and no statue erected until the Revolution’s centennial.
Even NJ Trump supporters are ready to move on (Opinion)
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, immediately came out and endorsed Donald Trump as he announced his plans to run for president again Tuesday night. He may be among a dwindling number of supporters for the former president. I know plenty of people who supported Trump in his two elections but now think it's time to move on.
Peggy Shippen, Wife of Benedict Arnold (Podcast)
Margaret “Peggy” Shippen was the socialite daughter of a Loyalist family in Philadelphia. When the British occupied Philadelphia early in the American Revolution, she was a close friend of British Major John Andre, who is also said to have courted her. After the British left Philadelphia, General Benedict...
Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir
Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ is holding a PSA video contest
The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is calling on New Jersey fifth through eighth-grade students to enter the PDFNJ Middle School PSA Scriptwriting and Video Challenge to have a chance to win $1000 and have their video shared across PDFNJ social media as part of the peer-to-peer substance use messaging.
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
Friday essay: the macabre metaphysic and schizophrenic style of Cormac McCarthy
Cormac McCarthy, who will turn 90 next July, has just published two new novels, Stella Maris and The Passenger. The latter is arguably his most ambitious and satisfying work to date. It is hard to think of any other American writer, or indeed writer from anywhere, who has been so inventive at such an advanced age. Saul Bellow and Toni Morrison both published novels in their mid-eighties, and Tom Keneally is still active at the age of 87, but their late work largely involves a consolidation of existing creative territory. McCarthy is striking out in new artistic directions. The central...
How Jewish Mathematician Abraham Wald Helped Win World War II
Respected as a quiet, gentle, and brilliant man, Abraham Wald (1902-1950), one of the most renowned mathematicians of his day, published more than 90 books and papers, including seminal works on sequential analysis, topology, set theory, lattice theory, econometrics and mathematical economics, and was also renowned as an outstanding teacher. Although best known for his work in sequential analysis and for founding statistical decision theory, perhaps his greatest contribution was solving the problem of how best to protect American fighter planes being shot down by enemy artillery in unsustainable numbers during World War II.
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary
Two early Andy Warhol paintings were sold at auction in New York on Tuesday by the family of the pop art visionary, the first in a series of little-known works that will reach the art market, his nephew told AFP. The 1948 self-portrait "Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me" went for $491,400 including fees, while "Living Room," also from 1948, sold for $315,000 at a sale organized by New York's Phillips. According to his nephew Warhola, who kept the "a" in the family name, the works sold on Tuesday may interest collectors "who own a lot of Warhol, and they have to fill out their collection with something very early."
The Great American Chestnut Revival
On September 22, 1870, Henry Ward Beecher — a clergyman and social reformer as well as the brother of Uncle Tom’s Cabin author Harriet Beecher Stowe — took to the Pittsfield Sun newspaper to write of the pleasures of “a-chestnutting” during his Massachusetts boyhood: “There was frolic enough, and climbing enough, and shaking enough, and rattling nuts enough, and a sly kiss or two, but never enough.” Chestnut trees were a staple of life in colonial America, and many who lived there, Beecher included, could not imagine life without them: “Long live the chestnut tree; and the chestnut woods on the mountain side!” he wrote.
