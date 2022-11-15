The USS Eldridge (seen in 1944) was allegedly the site of some U.S. Navy experiments in time travel.How Stuff Works. The Philadelphia Experiment. Did it really happen? Was it a government cover up? Or just a really good fiction story that makes up for a really good sci-fi film? Today we are going to dig into the story behind the USS Eldridge and what is said to have happened in 1944. From a ship completely disappearing to ship members being fused to the ship. This story has been around for a long time, but always seems to be pushed into the dark.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO