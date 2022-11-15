ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

Vols react to Hendon Hooker’s injury in loss at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee’s brutal loss at South Carolina on Saturday night went from very bad to much worse early in the fourth quarter when star quarterback Hendon Hooker crumpled to the turf at Williams-Brice Stadium. On a speed-option play, Hooker went to cut upfield when the turf under his left leg gave way as he planted and he went down clutching his left knee. Hooker was looked at by the medical training staff and walked gingerly off to the sideline and into the medical tent before heading to the locker room several minutes later as backup Joe Milton III finished the 63-38 loss that knocks the Vols out of the College Football Playoff picture.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss

Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

So, You’re Saying It’s Possible

When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Lincoln Riley hints USC WRs Jordan Addison, Mario Williams could be limited against UCLA

Coming off last Friday's 55-16 win over Colorado, Lincoln Riley and USC head to the Rose Bowl for a rivalry matchup Saturday night with UCLA. With an opportunity to clinch a Pac-12 Championship Game berth with a win over the Bruins, Riley said he will not force star wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams into a heavy workload following their injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Florida parts way with 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is no longer a member of the Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class. After a viral video appeared on social media this past Friday with Stokes using a racial slur, Stokes position in the Gators class was in jeopardy. He announced that he would be opening his recruitment up after his scholarship from UF was rescinded.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

