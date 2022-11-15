Ryan Lynch, a second-year neuroscience major, wants the families of the three UVA Football student-athletes whose lives were taken Sunday night that they didn’t die alone. “Every single one of the guys, there was someone on that bus who tried to help them. I just want their families to know someone was with them, one of us was with them after they were shot, and we loved them so much,” Lynch told ABC News on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO