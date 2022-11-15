ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
Black Enterprise

Former Virginia Football Player Arrested For Fatally Shooting Three Active Players

The University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three football players and injuring two others on campus Sunday night has been arrested, CBS Sports reported. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, an active student and former Virginia walk-on football player, is facing charges with three counts of second degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony, per the outlet. The arrest came after Jones spent more than 12 hours on the run.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

UVA student describes horror on the bus: ‘I was checking his body, and he had gunshots’

Ryan Lynch, a second-year neuroscience major, wants the families of the three UVA Football student-athletes whose lives were taken Sunday night that they didn’t die alone. “Every single one of the guys, there was someone on that bus who tried to help them. I just want their families to know someone was with them, one of us was with them after they were shot, and we loved them so much,” Lynch told ABC News on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Virginia football shooting: In-state teams to pay tribute with helmet decals in Week 12

College football teams across the state of Virginia will pay tribute in Week 12 to the shooting that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players with helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Richmond, and William & Mary are among in-state programs the outlet says are confirmed to partake in the tribute. A moment of silence is also reportedly scheduled for those playing home games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Challenge invades Morehouse

A total of ten men's hoops teams will be in Morehouse's Forbes Arena Friday and Saturday in the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge. The post HBCU Challenge invades Morehouse appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bronco Mendenhall remembers three slain Virginia football players as community continues to mourn

Every Virginia recruit had to ride a horse. It was a mandate from former coach Bronco Mendenhall. Cavalier prospects couldn't become Cavalier players until they completed a riding path cut out of the coach's 30-acre ranch outside Charlottesville, Virginia. Parents would watch from a distance. Athletes would get quick instruction, and they were off.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy