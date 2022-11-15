Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
Former Virginia Football Player Arrested For Fatally Shooting Three Active Players
The University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three football players and injuring two others on campus Sunday night has been arrested, CBS Sports reported. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, an active student and former Virginia walk-on football player, is facing charges with three counts of second degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony, per the outlet. The arrest came after Jones spent more than 12 hours on the run.
Augusta Free Press
Family members on UVA mass shooter Chris Jones: ‘Everybody’s got their breaking point’
Media reports are telling us that family members of the UVA student who shot and killed three members of the school’s football team on Sunday are saying Chris Jones was being bullied. None of the reports are linking the alleged bullying to Jones’s victims – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis...
Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill to wear custom cleats for University of Virginia victims
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill is giving a special tribute to three University of Virginia players killed in a shooting.
Augusta Free Press
UVA student describes horror on the bus: ‘I was checking his body, and he had gunshots’
Ryan Lynch, a second-year neuroscience major, wants the families of the three UVA Football student-athletes whose lives were taken Sunday night that they didn’t die alone. “Every single one of the guys, there was someone on that bus who tried to help them. I just want their families to know someone was with them, one of us was with them after they were shot, and we loved them so much,” Lynch told ABC News on Tuesday.
Virginia set to host Coastal Carolina in wake of tragedy
Hearts heavy after the unimaginable shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, Virginia will somehow
Augusta Free Press
Hokies in the NFL: Tech alums Fuller, Slye, Thomas key the Upset of the Week
Virginia Tech football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more. With plenty of players on active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some...
Mourning Virginia cancels game with Coastal Carolina
Mourning Virginia canceled its final home game of the season as the university attempts to recover from a campus shooting
247Sports
Virginia football shooting: In-state teams to pay tribute with helmet decals in Week 12
College football teams across the state of Virginia will pay tribute in Week 12 to the shooting that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players with helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Richmond, and William & Mary are among in-state programs the outlet says are confirmed to partake in the tribute. A moment of silence is also reportedly scheduled for those playing home games.
CBS Sports
Bronco Mendenhall remembers three slain Virginia football players as community continues to mourn
Every Virginia recruit had to ride a horse. It was a mandate from former coach Bronco Mendenhall. Cavalier prospects couldn't become Cavalier players until they completed a riding path cut out of the coach's 30-acre ranch outside Charlottesville, Virginia. Parents would watch from a distance. Athletes would get quick instruction, and they were off.
University of Virginia holds press conference to address killing of 3 football players
The University of Virginia held a press conference Tuesday, after three of the Cavaliers football players were shot to death Sunday night. Football coach Tony Elliott said, “My heart is hurting right now. “I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up,. “I’ve had my...
