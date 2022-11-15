ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION FOR-PROFIT CORPORATION 1. Entity Type: For-Profit (Business) Corporation 2. Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 3. [blank] 4. Character of Business: Any legal purpose. 5. Shares. Class: Common Total: 2. 6. Arizona Known Place of Business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 7. Directors: Justin Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane, #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 8. Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., Ruth Carter, 1938 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 9. Certificate of Disclosure. 10. Incorporators: Mysti Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 By checking the box marked “I accept” below, I acknowledge under penalty of law that this document together with any attachments is submitted in compliance with Arizona law. [x] I ACCEPT /s/ Mysti Holmby 8/19/2022 STATEMENT OF MERGER 1. Surviving Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 1.1 Surviving entity jurisdiction of organization: Arizona. 1.2 Surviving entity type: [x] NEW Arizona corporation, LLC, or limited partnership. 2. Merging Entities: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. Type of Entity: Corporation. Jurisdiction of organization: California. 3. Surviving entity known place of business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 4. Surviving Entity Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., 1938 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 5. [blank] 6. Approval of Merger: By the signatures appearing on this Statement of Merger, each entity declares under the penalty of perjury that the plan of merger was approved by each merging entity, and by the surviving entity if it is also a merging entity, in accordance with A.R.S. Section 29-2203, and also by each foreign merging entity or foreign merging and surviving entity in accordance with the laws of its jurisdiction or organization.7. Delayed Effective Date: [blank] J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (CA company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022 J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (AZ company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022.

