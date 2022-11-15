ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Joens, Soares help No. 7 Iowa State hold off Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy