ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation

E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Deadline

Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request

Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
People

Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role

The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Black Enterprise

Actress Viola Davis Calls Out ‘Limitations’ Placed on Her Career and Being Told She Was ‘Just There to Nurture the White Lead’

Viola Davis continues to rise in the film industry, while holding Hollywood accountable for the lack of diversity she experienced when starting out. Davis was at the Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Saturday where she accepted her Icon Award, MSN reports. The Woman King actress, Lashana Lynch, presented the film’s leading lady with her award, and Davis received a standing ovation as she walked onstage.
POPSUGAR

Christina Aguilera's Latinidad Was Just Right All Along

For over 20 years, pop music icon Christina Aguilera has been singing her way to the top of the charts. She recently received seven nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, including album of the year for "Aguilera." Her second Spanish-language album celebrates Aguilera's Latina heritage. She's of Ecuadorian descent, but the award-winning singer — in both English and Spanish — is still criticized for not being "Latina enough."
Popculture

'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals

The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
Us Weekly

Costars Reunited Through the Years

Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
POPSUGAR

As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend

Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy