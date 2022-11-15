Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Holy Marilyn: General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Goes Blonde — Plus, Which Co-Stars Scared Up a Good Time
The daytime actress and some of her castmates underwent glamorous transformations. It appears General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) had some extra fun over the weekend with a few of her castmates, as well as various friends. The ABC soap actress wanted to be Marilyn Monroe for a day and she got her wish!
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date
The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special.
Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation
E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request
Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Matthew Perry says he begged the 'Friends' producers to let him stop speaking in Chandler's signature cadence for the last few seasons
In his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry said that Chandler's cadence had become "so played out" that he put an end to it.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Here's How Paris Hilton Reacted To Her Mom's Comments About Her Pregnancy Struggles
Paris Hilton's mom Kathy Hilton recently said that Paris was "trying and trying" to get pregnant.
Actress Viola Davis Calls Out ‘Limitations’ Placed on Her Career and Being Told She Was ‘Just There to Nurture the White Lead’
Viola Davis continues to rise in the film industry, while holding Hollywood accountable for the lack of diversity she experienced when starting out. Davis was at the Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Saturday where she accepted her Icon Award, MSN reports. The Woman King actress, Lashana Lynch, presented the film’s leading lady with her award, and Davis received a standing ovation as she walked onstage.
Daniel Durant Reveals How Dancing With the Stars Might Change His Career Path
Daniel Durant's dancing shoes are coming with him. The CODA star will compete in the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals Nov. 14, but however things shake out, his newfound love of dance is here to stay. "Dancing with the Stars has changed my life," Durant exclusively told E! News. "I...
Christina Aguilera's Latinidad Was Just Right All Along
For over 20 years, pop music icon Christina Aguilera has been singing her way to the top of the charts. She recently received seven nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, including album of the year for "Aguilera." Her second Spanish-language album celebrates Aguilera's Latina heritage. She's of Ecuadorian descent, but the award-winning singer — in both English and Spanish — is still criticized for not being "Latina enough."
If You're Looking For Something Interesting To Watch, These 7 True Crime Docs Will Knock Your Socks Off
From a polygamist cult in Utah to Russian exiles in London, here is this year's essential true crime watchlist.
Popculture
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
"Love Is Blind"'s Raven and SK Share How They Rekindled Their Romance After Season 3
Good news, "Love Is Blind" fans: Raven Ross and SK Alagbada are still going strong. The season three fan-favorite couple didn't tie the knot by the end of the show's season finale, which premiered Nov. 9, but they still got their happy ending. During the season three reunion, also released...
Lyric Ross Recalls Being Starstruck by Angela Bassett: "I Was Frozen For a Minute"
In our Q&A series Last Call, we get down to the bottom of every last thing with some of our favorite celebs — from the last time they were starstruck to the last song they listened to. This week, Lyric Ross takes our call. Lyric Ross voices Kat in...
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress
Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend
Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals the Secret to Her 22-Year Marriage to Michael Douglas (Exclusive)
It was a family affair for Catherine Zeta-Jones and her son Dylan, 22, at the L.A. premiere of Tim Burton’s new series “Wednesday.”. “Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with the mother and son, and Catherine had plenty to say about her husband Michael Douglas, who was not in attendance.
