ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store. Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Whitehaven. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A known male suspect fled the scene, police said. Call 901-528-CASH...
MEMPHIS, TN
cenlanow.com

Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD teaches community how to start a neighborhood watch group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for nosy neighbors to help curb crime. MPD hosted an online meeting Wednesday night to teach citizens how to form a Neighborhood Watch group. Remember Gladys Kravitz from Bewitched? The neighborhood busybody who watched everything happening on her street?. MPD...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Getwell Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman says a man she met on Tinder carjacked her at gunpoint and later tried to sell her the vehicle for $500. The incident happened nearly a year ago, but Elijah Darius Scott, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘It’s getting crazy’: Berclair business owner fed up with crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Berclair store owner says thieves and vandals are ruining his business after multiple car break-ins and thefts in the area. The owner of Jerusalem Market told WREG in the last month that he and his customers have had to suffer several times at the hands of vandals. Surveillance video from the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting. It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene.  Police have yet to officially […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area

This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man who lives by the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy