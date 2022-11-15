Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store. Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from […]
Two men wanted for shooting man to death in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Whitehaven Tuesday night left a man dead, according to Memphis Police. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Springbrook Avenue on November 15, police said. When officers arrived, the man was already dead at the scene, according to police. Memphis Police said that Kevin...
2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Whitehaven. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A known male suspect fled the scene, police said. Call 901-528-CASH...
Memphis couple has both cars stolen in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Car thefts in Memphis have gotten to be all too common. FOX13 has learned of so many stories of victims parking their car only to find it missing later. That happened to one Memphis couple not once but twice in less than 24 hours. The couple...
Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside...
Man hit victim with gun during Midtown robbery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man with a gun during a robbery in Midtown. On Nov. 7, a man reported an incident that happened four days prior in a back lot, near the 1500 block of Union Avenue. According to an affidavit, the...
MPD teaches community how to start a neighborhood watch group
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for nosy neighbors to help curb crime. MPD hosted an online meeting Wednesday night to teach citizens how to form a Neighborhood Watch group. Remember Gladys Kravitz from Bewitched? The neighborhood busybody who watched everything happening on her street?. MPD...
Man who hijacked plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart dies in custody
A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody.
One dead in Getwell Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman says a man she met on Tinder carjacked her at gunpoint and later tried to sell her the vehicle for $500. The incident happened nearly a year ago, but Elijah Darius Scott, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, […]
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
Kroger mass shooting: Lawsuit describes group hiding near dumpster as gunman closed in
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates has uncovered two new federal lawsuits blaming Kroger for last year’s mass shooting that killed a Mid-South mother and injured 12 others. An employee previously filed a lawsuit in Sept. One of the lawsuits paints a horrifying picture of what it was like...
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Parents terrified to send kids to daycare after man threatens to 'line up and shoot' kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gun violence and mental health are two issues coming up time and time again, this time in the face of threats to Memphis day care centers. Parents in the midtown area have been made aware of threats made by a person police have not identified as a suspect. One parent we spoke with is hoping for more transparency from local officials.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. At the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road, Julia Maxwell and her son were making their way to the bus stop to board the bus.
Man found shot in Hickory Hill store parking lot overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Hickory Hill store overnight. MPD officers were called to the AutoZone in the 5900 block of Winchester Road about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
‘It’s getting crazy’: Berclair business owner fed up with crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Berclair store owner says thieves and vandals are ruining his business after multiple car break-ins and thefts in the area. The owner of Jerusalem Market told WREG in the last month that he and his customers have had to suffer several times at the hands of vandals. Surveillance video from the store […]
Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting. It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene. Police have yet to officially […]
Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area
This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man who lives by the victim […]
