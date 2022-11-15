ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Heavy lake effect west of Rochester this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The main weather story into the weekend will be the potentially crippling lake effect snow event across western New York. This will be a major event for the Buffalo area, with very few impacts across the Rochester area and Finger Lakes. Our western counties, including Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties will be impacted by this snow at times, but not to the extent of the Buffalo region.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where’s the bad weather this weekend?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Cloudy next couple days, then lake effect snow develops Friday west of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be lots of clouds with a few rain and snow showers from Wednesday into Thursday. No big weather issues into Thursday evening. Overnight Thursday into the day Friday some significant lake effect snow will develop off of Lake Erie. This will primarily impact the Buffalo region but some of that snow will impact the Warsaw, Batavia regions and at times into Orleans County.
ROCHESTER, NY
natureworldnews.com

Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In

Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
ROCHESTER, NY
WBEC AM

MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo

Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible

More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/16/22)

Showers are starting our day but will move out throughout the morning. By mid-morning, the area of low pressure we have been dealing with is moving out. Clouds hold throughout the day but we do see a dry period. Winds do increase behind our area of low pressure and this will favor lake-effect showers in the evening. Temperatures today will reach near average.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

