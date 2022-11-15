ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss

National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
AUBURN, AL
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss

Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Vols react to Hendon Hooker’s injury in loss at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee’s brutal loss at South Carolina on Saturday night went from very bad to much worse early in the fourth quarter when star quarterback Hendon Hooker crumpled to the turf at Williams-Brice Stadium. On a speed-option play, Hooker went to cut upfield when the turf under his left leg gave way as he planted and he went down clutching his left knee. Hooker was looked at by the medical training staff and walked gingerly off to the sideline and into the medical tent before heading to the locker room several minutes later as backup Joe Milton III finished the 63-38 loss that knocks the Vols out of the College Football Playoff picture.
COLUMBIA, SC
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Texas

Kansas dropped to 6-5 on the season on Saturday evening with a 55-14 loss to Texas. The Longhorns led wire to wire and controlled the game against the Jayhawks. It's KU's worst loss of the season by scoring margin and largest margin of defeat since KU lost to Oklahoma State 55-3 on October 30 of last year.
AUSTIN, TX
Mark Stoops contract extension: Kentucky football coach reportedly signs deal with big raise, increased buyout

Mark Stoops has another contract extension, according to reports Sunday. Stoops signed a new deal "earlier this month that includes a big raise and increased buyout if he leaves the program," according to the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader's Jon Hale. Stoops is now under contract through June 2031 with a salary of $8.6 million per year, up from $6.35 million, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini.
LEXINGTON, KY
So, You’re Saying It’s Possible

When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
