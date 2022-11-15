ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Gephardt Daily

Roy multiple vehicle crash brings out the road rage and a gun

ROY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-vehicle traffic accident led to fists flying until a gun came out. The chain-reaction collision at just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on 1900 West at 5400 South turned to road rage after drivers and passengers left their rides to assess damages, police said.
Gephardt Daily

Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
kslnewsradio.com

WVC hit-and-run leaves one dead, suspect at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are seeking help locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night. An unknown driver struck and killed a 39-year-old male while crossing 7200 W. at 3245 S. in West Valley City. The automobile involved was traveling northbound when the accident occurred and then fled the scene.
kslnewsradio.com

Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home

PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
Gephardt Daily

Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com

A speeding driver in Parleys Canyon was laughing, until he was arrested

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what looked like a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday near Parleys Canyon. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.
Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
kslnewsradio.com

Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
