Gephardt Daily
Roy multiple vehicle crash brings out the road rage and a gun
ROY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-vehicle traffic accident led to fists flying until a gun came out. The chain-reaction collision at just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on 1900 West at 5400 South turned to road rage after drivers and passengers left their rides to assess damages, police said.
Gephardt Daily
Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
KSLTV
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
Father of man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run seeks justice
A hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City is still on the run after allegedly hitting and killing 39-year-old Joel Lewis while he was crossing the road at 7200 West.
KSLTV
West Valley City Police search for driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a man crossing the street Monday night. “I can’t imagine somebody would hit somebody and then run off and leave them,” said Mike Miller, who lives a few houses away from where the crash happened.
police1.com
Utah deputy struck, killed by cement truck while driving to work
LEHI, Utah — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash while on his way to work Saturday. According to KSL News, Deputy Joel Baker was killed when a cement truck hit his car after being unable to stop in time for a red light.
UPDATE: West Valley Police find scraps of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.
kslnewsradio.com
WVC hit-and-run leaves one dead, suspect at large
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are seeking help locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night. An unknown driver struck and killed a 39-year-old male while crossing 7200 W. at 3245 S. in West Valley City. The automobile involved was traveling northbound when the accident occurred and then fled the scene.
kslnewsradio.com
Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home
PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
Police investigating apparent shootout between 2 cars in Midvale
Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.
Gephardt Daily
Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
A speeding driver in Parleys Canyon was laughing, until he was arrested
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what looked like a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday near Parleys Canyon. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.
kjzz.com
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he brandished a gun at an unmarked officer while driving in West Valley City. They said Taylor Bradley, 29, was traveling northbound on 5600 West approaching 4100 South at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. According to...
KSLTV
Family mourns loss of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by cement truck
Investigators said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a cement truck heading southbound on Redwood Road hit Baker’s car as he was eastbound on Mountain View Corridor. “The only thing we know is somehow there wasn’t enough time for him to stop at the light,” Cami Beacham, Baker’s sister-in-law, said.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
kslnewsradio.com
Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
KUTV
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
ksl.com
Utah man allegedly points gun at driver, then finds out it's a cop
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say brandished a gun at another driver soon found himself in handcuffs after he learned that the victim was actually a police officer in an unmarked patrol car. About 11:45 a.m. Monday, Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving on 5600 West...
ksl.com
Man driving 120 mph was laughing until handcuffs came out, troopers say
SUMMIT PARK, Summit County — A man who troopers say was laughing when he was pulled over for going over 100 mph in Parleys Canyon seemed surprised when he was placed in handcuffs and arrested in Summit County on Sunday. About 2:30 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper observed...
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
