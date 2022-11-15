Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man wanted on domestic assault charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man authorities attempted to apprehend Tuesday is still on the run, and has an active felony warrant for domestic assault. Joplin Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of W. 21st Street Tuesday morning for a domestic assault call. Officers say the reported victim was initially uncooperative. Another call came in around 4 o’clock about another assault at the same location. When police arrived the victim said her boyfriend punched her in the head five times and began to strangle her, according to a probable cause statement.
kggfradio.com
Misdemeanor Arrest Results In Felony Distribution Charges
The City of Parsons Code Enforcement Officer Tyeler Riggs notified Parsons Police Officer Russel Parsons that a local man had been frequenting red-tagged or condemned houses in Parsons and that the suspect was spotted on the property in the 1800 block of Chess Ave. After contact was made by officer Parsons on Monday, Timothy Robinson was arrested for Criminal Trespass. According to the Parsons Police Department, Robinson had been warned numerous times to stay off red-tagged property.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Police involved in standoff, domestic violence
BREAKING NEWS – JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Joplin are involved in a standoff near the area of West 21st Terrace and Cunningham. Police have the area cordoned off and are attempting to communicate with a person, using a bullhorn, who is wanted for domestic assault. We have...
Suspect robs pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, Joplin SWAT helps in arrest
Police say a pizza delivery man is okay after a suspect robbed him at gunpoint.
fourstateshomepage.com
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
KAKE TV
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
KWCH.com
Man killed in Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a one-vehicle accident last Thursday as 49-year-old Adam Hale of Elk City. The sheriff’s office said around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 10, deputies were dispatched to Highway 160 near County Road 5000 for an accident involving a single vehicle. They arrived to find a dark-colored Chevrolet Trail Blazer on its side in the ditch. After a search of the area, deputies discovered the driver, identified as Hale, had been thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He died on the scene.
Oklahoma man sentenced for shooting girlfriend, police chase
An Oklahoma man will spend 15 years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in Miami and leading police on a chase.
Rollover crash on Hwy 160 claims life of a southeast Kansas man
Authorities say the exact cause of a fatal crash in Montgomery County, Kansas, is unknown.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman injured in car crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons amp up traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving campaign
KANSAS (KSNF)— The Parsons Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies this weekend in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Beginning Saturday, November 19th until Monday, November 27th, Parsons Police will be actively enforcing Kansas occupant protection laws. Their agency will also provide education that serves a reminder that buckling seatbelts saves lives.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief
PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
KTUL
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
fourstateshomepage.com
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL. Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
fourstateshomepage.com
Western section of West 32nd St. to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement today regarding the road-widening project of 32nd street. Starting Monday, November 21, 2022, an additional section of West 32nd Street will be closed from the east side of Alfalfa Road to the west side of Crane Drive as work progresses towards Central City Road. Detour routes will be posted and access to local properties will be maintained at all times.
