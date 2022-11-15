JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man authorities attempted to apprehend Tuesday is still on the run, and has an active felony warrant for domestic assault. Joplin Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of W. 21st Street Tuesday morning for a domestic assault call. Officers say the reported victim was initially uncooperative. Another call came in around 4 o’clock about another assault at the same location. When police arrived the victim said her boyfriend punched her in the head five times and began to strangle her, according to a probable cause statement.

