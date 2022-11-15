2019 is rapidly fading away for the Washington Nationals. It was one thing to finish in the NL East basement in 2020. It was a pandemic shortened season, the Nationals were unable to get on track, and there was a lot of strangeness going on. Then came the trades in 2021 after another miserable start. But since Max Scherzer was not going to return, and extending Trea Turner was not going to happen, that also made sense. But after trading Juan Soto, the Nationals’ rebuild had firmly begun.

