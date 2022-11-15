ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade

The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Houston Astros: Justin Verlander has set his price tag

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander knows what he wants for his next contract. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, Verlander is looking for a deal that would be similar to what Max Scherzer received from the Mets. Astros owner Jim Crane stated that Verlander is looking for a three year deal worth $130 million and that the team will be “staying in the middle of that” in terms of negotiations.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Given Role For Personal Service Contract With Angels

The Los Angeles Angels expect to have the guidance of first-ballot Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols, following his retirement from Major League Baseball, thanks to a clause in the contract he signed back in 2012. Pujols originally signed a 10-year $240 million deal with the Angels following his lengthy tenure...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Yasiel Puig never coming back to Los Angeles Dodgers now

So much for Yasiel Puig and his dream of returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although Puig had not suited up for the Dodgers since 2018, he had made it clear that he hoped to one day return to Los Angeles. There had been some hope that, after his strong showing in the Korean Baseball Organization this past year, he could find his way back to the majors, even if it was not with his original franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing

The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 players for Washington Nationals to target this offseason

2019 is rapidly fading away for the Washington Nationals. It was one thing to finish in the NL East basement in 2020. It was a pandemic shortened season, the Nationals were unable to get on track, and there was a lot of strangeness going on. Then came the trades in 2021 after another miserable start. But since Max Scherzer was not going to return, and extending Trea Turner was not going to happen, that also made sense. But after trading Juan Soto, the Nationals’ rebuild had firmly begun.
WASHINGTON, DC
True Blue LA

Dodgers’ spring home needs some work

Camelback Ranch needs renovations and nobody wants to pay for it. Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has seen more women around the game than ever before. There was an official rule put in place in 2021 that cited all teams must provide a separate locker room for these women to change at all facilities. This includes major league stadiums, minor league stadiums... and spring training.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Chicago White Sox Rumors: Sox in on trading for this catcher

After a season that saw the Chicago White Sox finish at an even 81-81, it is very clear the team needs to improve in key areas this offseason. Defensively, the White Sox struggled tremendously. The South Siders were also in the bottom half of the league in scoring, which would clearly lead many to believe that they are interested in upgrading several spots this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy